Nintendo Switch Online Adds Three New SNES Titles For January 2025

Nintendo Switch Online has trhee new SNES titles available today, as you can play Fatal Fury 2, Sutte Hakkun, and Super Ninja Boy

Article Summary Discover new SNES classics on Nintendo Switch Online: Fatal Fury 2, Sutte Hakkun, and Super Ninja Boy.

Fight nostalgia with these iconic games now available to subscribers for January 2025.

Sutte Hakkun makes its debut from the Super Famicom, offering an action-puzzler experience.

Explore over 100 NES and SNES classics, including Super Mario Kart and Donkey Kong Country.

Nintendo dropped three new retro titles for Nintendo Switch Online today, as you have a few SNES titles to enjoy as part of their library. The three titles you can now play are Fatal Fury 2, Super Ninja Boy., and Sutte Hakkun. The first two are pretty iconic, and we're shocked it took them this long to be added. The third comes from the Super Famicom, as you're getting an action puzzler from 1997 to try out for the first time. Enjoy the trailer above showing them off, as they're available to download now.

