Nintendo Switch Sports To Get Free Update On July 26th

Nintendo revealed they will be sending out a free update for Nintendo Switch Sports, which will add some new options on July 26th. Some of the additions to this will be the ability to turn your real-life kicks into powerful in-game actions with an update to Soccer matches, you'll be able to pull off a new array of impressive moves in Volleyball, and they are adding a brand new rank in the Pro League for you to aim higher than you were before. We have more updates below from the company about the new additions.

Ready to lace up your metaphorical cleats for Spocco Square after applying the update? In Four-on-Four and One-on-One Soccer matches you'll be able to use a Joy-Con controller and a Leg Strap accessory (included in the physical version of the game, and also available to purchase separately in the My Nintendo Store and at select retailers). Use a kicking motion in real life and the game will transform your movements into in-game actions. Likewise, you can also move your hands, just like you're jogging in place, to dash in the game. If you play this way, your in-game kicks will be more powerful.