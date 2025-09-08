Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Delta Force, Team Jade, TiMi Studio Group

Delta Force Reveals New Operator Raptor Ahead Of Next Season

Delta Force has revealed a brand-new character joining the ranks, as we got our first look at Rapton ahead of the next season launch

Article Summary Delta Force introduces Raptor, a new Recon Operator specialized in intel gathering and drone mechanics.

Raptor, aka Landon Harrison, is a bounty hunter with advanced information warfare skills for tracking enemies.

Delta Force features three modes: epic 32v32 Warfare, extraction Operations, and PvE Raid missions.

Game development focuses on no pay-to-win, community feedback, and robust anti-cheat protections.

Team Jade and TiMi Studio Group revealed one of the new details for the upcoming season of Delta Force, as we got a look at the new operator, Raptor. This is basically a teaser trailer that gives you everything you need to know about their backstory, while also seeing them in action with their various weapons, as well as a drone mechanic for tracking down enemies. (Which should come in handy since gamers never look up.) Enjoy the trailer here as the upcoming season, War Ablaze, will launch on September 23, 2025.

Raptor

This new Recon Operator, Landon Harrison, also known as Raptor, is a bounty hunter who specializes in information warfare and intel acquisition with drones. He's got an eye on you…Wherever you go, Silver Wing will track you down. Whatever you do, Raptor will hunt you down.

Delta Force

The iconic series returns as the definitive free-to-play modern team-based tactical shooter, and featuring three distinct gameplay modes:

Warfare: battle the enemy across land, sea and air in truly epic 32 v 32 PvP combat, featuring a wide range of vehicles and unique tactical gear.

battle the enemy across land, sea and air in truly epic 32 v 32 PvP combat, featuring a wide range of vehicles and unique tactical gear. Operations: Delta Force meets the next generation extraction shooter as you deploy behind enemy lines with your squad, search for valuables, take on rival players, and extract before it's too late.

Alternatively, our PvE Raid mode offers challenging objective-based missions designed to push your squad to the limit.

Black Hawk Down: step into the boots of legendary Delta Force operators for this remake of the classic series campaign based on the gripping 2001 movie.

We are committed to NO PAY-TO-WIN and development is driven by community feedback. Fair play is a top priority, and our dedicated G.T.I. security anti-cheat team ensures a fair gameplay experience by proactively targeting and removing cheaters. And remember… "No-one gets left behind"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!