Godzilla Announced For New Sonic Rumble Crossover

Sonic Rumble has got a new massive challenge coming to the game next week as you'll have to take on The King of Monsters: Godzilla

Article Summary Godzilla invades Sonic Rumble in a limited-time crossover event starting December 22 for one month only.

Take on the new Godzilla Survival stage—outrun Godzilla's Heat Ray and challenging obstacles at sea!

Unlock exclusive Kaiju characters, including Mechagodzilla and Destoroyah, through event passes and the shop.

Experience fast-paced, multiplayer party gameplay with classic Sonic characters in Eggman's Toy World arena.

SEGA revealed an all-new crossover event coming to Sonic Rumble, as Godzilla is making its way into the game. Starting on December 22 and running for about a month, you'll be able to take on the iconic movie monster, as well as unlock several items tied to the event. We have the finer details below and a trailer here to hype you up!

Godzilla Crossover

The King of Monsters, Godzilla, emerges in Sonic Rumble, turning Dr. Eggman's Toy World upside down. Prepare to triumph in a new level of epic intensity as Sonic's iconic speed collides with the legendary power of the Kaiju. Act fast, this level will only be available for one month!

New Stage – Godzilla Survival: Avoid Godzilla's devastating Heat Ray and the lurking Shockirus. This isn't just some cruise, it's an intense, high-stakes battle at sea. You only have one chance to respawn, so run fast to dash and dodge the destruction.

Unlockable Kaiju & Skills: Unlock legendary monsters with a free and premium pass, and look for Mechagodzilla and Destoroyah, featuring special skills, in the RSR shop.

Sonic Rumble

Have a blast with friends and family alike in chaotic survival battles! ​Sonic Rumble is the first multiplayer party game in the iconic game series, with up to 32 players battling it out! Who will be the world's top Rumbler?! Experience a vast array of stages with different themes and ways to play! Rumble is packed with different gameplay styles, including Run, where players race for the top spot, Survival, where players compete to stay in the game, Ring Battle, where players duke and dodge it out for the most rings, and lots more! Matches are short, so anyone can pick it up and play in their spare time.

Form a squad of four players and work together to take on other squads around the world. Play as Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Amy, Shadow, Dr. Eggman, and other Sonic-series favorites! Customize your characters to your heart's content with a variety of character skins, animations, effects, and more! Players control a character from the Sonic series as they enter a toy world created by the villainous Dr. Eggman, making their way through treacherous obstacle courses and dangerous arenas! Sonic Rumble features sprightly audio for those with a need for speed! Keep an ear out for iconic tunes from the Sonic series as well!

