NIS America Announces New JRPG Monark Arriving In 2022

NIS America revealed this morning that there's a new JRPG title on the way from them as Monark will arrive in 2022. The game will have you dealing with outside threats to you and your loved ones as a mist envelopes the academy you currently attend. Will you be able to build your ego and make pacts with others to dispel it before it overtakes you? The game will be released for PC and consoles, but current and next-gen sometime next year. We have the story details for you here along with images and the trailer to enjoy as we wait for more info.

How far will you go to save the ones you love? Could you face the threats that surround you? Could you face yourself? Your world is plunged into madness when the mysterious and deadly Mist surrounds Shin Mikado Academy. In order to save your friends, you enter the Otherworld, a Daemon-filled dimension beyond the real world. Within this enigmatic realm, you must learn to harness your Authority of Vanity and conjure a battalion of Fiends, whose power comes from the Ego of their master. Develop your Ego through various psychological tests to enhance the power of your Fiends, and lead your forces into battle to fight with and against the seven "Pactbearers" that are corrupting the academy. Embrace the power of your madness to gain strength, but take care not to delve too far, lest you risk losing yourself. Fellow students and instructors will lend you their aid in your quest to resolve the anomalies throughout the campus.