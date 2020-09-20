No Man's Sky Will Get A New Update Next Week Called Origins

Hello Games revealed this past week that they will be releasing another update for No Man's Sky with an intriguing name. As revealed in a blog, which we have a good chunk of it for you to read below, the next update coming to the game is being called Origins. But what exactly that will entrail and on what date it will be released were not revealed. Our best guess is that you're going to start getting clues as to how the universe the game is based in came to life, because it certainly can't be going back to the beginning of how the game was when it was first released a few years ago. We'll probably see it Tuesday along with a set of notes detailing what's inside.

Four years ago we announced Foundation, our first major update for No Man's Sky, we promised "It won't be our largest update, but it is the start of something". Those words were true at the time, and they ring true for Origins. We called it Origins because it is the beginning of something new, as No Man's Sky continues to grow and evolve. Beyond came out last year, bringing VR and hugely expanded Online play, and since then we have focused on releasing more regular updates. Synthesis, ByteBeat, Libing Ship, Exo Mech, Crossplay, and Desolation have been some of our most popular, surprising and transformative updates – leading No Man's Sky to have its biggest year to date. We know there is a huge appetite in the community for No Man's Sky content, and the team has worked our socks off this year to deliver in difficult circumstances. We have been quiet, but we are always listening and focusing on improving the game that our team loves and feels so passionately about. This update will be another small step in a longer journey. We hope you can join us.