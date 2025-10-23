Posted in: Games, Indie Games, No More Robots, Video Games | Tagged: IceLemonTea Studio, Thank You For Your Application

No More Robots To Publish Thank You For Your Application

Thank You For Your Application has a new publisher, as No More Robots will take on those duties for whenever it gets released

Article Summary No More Robots to publish narrative interview sim Thank You For Your Application from IceLemonTea Studio

Play as a fresh graduate navigating resume screenings and hiring in the company-dominated Aeropolis

Game features branching storylines, giving players the power to shape fate of capital, workers, or self

Manage daily life, pay bills, shop, and protect your mental health in this unique simulation experience

Indie game publisher No More Robots has formed a new partnership with IceLemonTea Studio, as they are taking over publishing duties for Thank You For Your Application. The news came down today with a brand-new trailer for the narrative-driven interview sim, but no release date or even a window was announced. Enjoy the trailer here as we wait for more details to emerge.

Thank You For Your Application

Thank You for Your Application is a narrative-driven interview simulation game. You play as a fresh graduate who has the rare chance to join the largest company in Aeropolis as an interviewer. You'll screen resumes and issue thank letters for various reasons. This is a fiercely competitive job market — not only are workers from other regions constantly pouring in, but countless robots are also taking up positions. After interviewing candidates for various positions, you will gradually uncover the truth about the company… and the city itself.

Checking the Facts: Review candidates' resumes and documents based on the company's daily hiring requirements, and decide whether to hire or reject them. Check their internship certificates, their graduation details, and even their emotion evaluation reports — we only want mentally stable employees!

Review candidates' resumes and documents based on the company's daily hiring requirements, and decide whether to hire or reject them. Check their internship certificates, their graduation details, and even their emotion evaluation reports — we only want mentally stable employees! The Choice is Yours: Multiple story branches and endings, where your choices shape the story's direction. Will you side with the capital, or stand with the workers

Make it Your Own: A wide range of online shopping after work will let you deck our your digs… but everything you earn in Aeropolis, you must spend in Aeropolis. Are you really taking anything "home"?

Multiple story branches and endings, where your choices shape the story's direction. Will you side with the capital, or stand with the workers Make it Your Own: A wide range of online shopping after work will let you deck our your digs… but everything you earn in Aeropolis, you must spend in Aeropolis. Are you really taking anything "home"? This is the Life: Life management as a corporate drone: pay bills, browse forums, and keep your mind stable. Don't forget to pay the rent on time to avoid becoming an illegal resident without a place to live — oh, and remember to maintain your own mental health; the company doesn't want employees on the verge of a breakdown

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!