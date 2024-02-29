Posted in: Games, Private Division, Video Games | Tagged: moon studios., No Rest For The Wicked

No Rest For The Wicked Receives New Livestream Tomorrow

Get a better look at No Rest For The Wicked tomorrow as Private Division will be hosting a special livestream for their upcoming title.

Article Summary New livestream event revealed for No Rest For The Wicked on March 1st.

Moon Studios to unveil game features and Twitch Drops during the showcase.

Early Access on PC expected in Take-Two's Fiscal Q1 2025, with wider release later.

Anticipated ARPG rated M for Mature, with no confirmed release date yet.

Developer Moon Studios and publisher Private Division announced a brand new livestream happening tomorrow to show off their latest game, No Rest For The Wicked. The game was revealed late last year and has received some teasers in the meantime, but on March 1, we're going to get a proper look at the game with its developers sharing as much as they can. The event will take place on both Twitch and YouTube starting at 9am PT, as we have several new details below about what you'll see and some of the interactive elements going into the event.

Wicked Inside Showcase

Join Moon Studios' founders for an in-depth look at their bold foray into the ARPG genre; dive into Wicked's brutal, precision-based combat, discover its new and inventive mechanics that aim to push the genre forward, and so much more. Wicked Inside is also a Twitch Drops enabled event! Watch any Twitch Drops enabled live stream of No Rest for the Wicked for a total of 60 minutes between March 1 , 9AM PDT and Monday, March 4, 9AM PDT, and earn the complete set of Twitch Drops, including the "Dance" Gesture Emote, 2 Fallen Embers, a Weapon Shard, and an Armor Shard. Check out the Twitch Drops asset attached for more information, and visit Private Division's website for full details.

No Rest for the Wicked was announced last year at The Game Awards and has established itself as one of the most anticipated new games coming in 2024. The game is currently in development and does not yet have a confirmed release date. It is expected to first release in Early Access on PC via Steam in Q1 of Take-Two's Fiscal 2025 (April-June 2024), with a full release planned on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC thereafter. No Rest for the Wicked is rated M for Mature by the ESRB.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!