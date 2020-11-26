Nominations For The Steam Awards 2020 Are Now Open

Who can nominate a game for the Steam Awards?

To prevent nomination abuse and botting, any non-limited Steam account can nominate and vote in the Steam Awards.

How do I set my nominations?

To nominate games, search for them in the Steam store, then click "Nominate this game for an award" and select a category for that game.

Which games can I nominate?

For every category except Labor of Love, only games that released on Steam after the 2019 Autumn Sale (December 3, 2019 at 10AM Pacific) will be eligible for nominations. For the Labor of Love category, all released games are eligible for nomination with the exception of previous year's winners (Warframe & GTA V). Note that you will only be able to nominate a specific game for a Steam Award category once.

Can I edit my nominations?

Yes, click the "Edit" button above your current choice to change your nomination.

How do I share my nominees with my friends?

To share your nominees, click on the "Generate new link" button right below the Steam Award categories on this page. You'll be able to create a link to share your nominations page with your friends even if you haven't finished nominating for all categories. Generating a new link will invalidate any prior links.