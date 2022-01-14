Nominees Announced For 25th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards

This week, the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS) revealed their complete list of nominees for the 25th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards. The event, which at the moment is still being held in person in Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Resort, will serve as the culmination of the 2022 D.I.C.E. Summit. We have the full list of nominees for you here as the awards will take place on February 24th, 2022.

Outstanding Achievement in Animation Call of Duty: Vanguard Deathloop Kena: Bridge of Spirits Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Resident Evil Village Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction Call of Duty: Vanguard Deathloop Kena: Bridge of Spirits Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Resident Evil Village Outstanding Achievement in Character Deathloop – Colt Vahn Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Kena Life is Strange: True Colors – Alex Chen Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Rivet Resident Evil Village – Lady Dimitrescu Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition Deathloop It Takes Two Kena: Bridge of Spirits Psychonauts 2 Returnal Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design Forza Horizon 5 Halo Infinite It Takes Two Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Returnal Outstanding Achievement in Story Before Your Eyes Inscryption MARVEL's Guardians of the Galaxy Psychonauts 2 The Forgotten City Outstanding Technical Achievement Battlefield™ 2042 Forza Horizon 5 Moncage Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Returnal Action Game of the Year Deathloop Halo Infinite Metroid Dread Returnal The Ascent Adventure Game of the Year Death's Door It Takes Two MARVEL's Guardians of the Galaxy Psychonauts 2 Resident Evil Village Family Game of the Year Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise Cozy Grove Mario Party Superstars Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Warioware: Get it Together Fighting Game of the Year GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- Melty Blood: Type Lumina Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Racing Game of the Year F1 2021 Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels Unleashed Role-Playing Game of the Year Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Shin Megami Tensei V Tales of Arise Wildermyth Sports Game of the Year EA SPORTS FIFA 22 Mario Golf: Super Rush NBA 2k22 Riders Republic The Climb 2 Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year Age of Empires IV Gloomhaven Griftlands Inscryption Loop Hero Immersive Reality Technical Achievement Lone Echo II Puzzling Places Resident Evil 4 VR Song in the Smoke YUKI Immersive Reality Game of the Year Demeo I Expect You To Die 2 Lone Echo II Resident Evil 4 VR Song in the Smoke D.I.C.E. Awards Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game Death's Door Inscryption Loop Hero Sable Unpacking Mobile Game of the Year Behind the Frame Fantasian League of Legends: Wild Rift Moncage Pokémon UNITE Online Game of the Year Back 4 Blood Call of Duty: Vanguard Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Halo Infinite Knockout City Outstanding Achievement in Game Design Deathloop Inscryption It Takes Two Loop Hero Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction Deathloop Inscryption It Takes Two Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart The Artful Escape D.I.C.E. Awards Game of the Year Deathloop Inscryption It Takes Two Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Returnal