Nominees Announced For 25th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards
This week, the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS) revealed their complete list of nominees for the 25th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards. The event, which at the moment is still being held in person in Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Resort, will serve as the culmination of the 2022 D.I.C.E. Summit. We have the full list of nominees for you here as the awards will take place on February 24th, 2022.
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
Call of Duty: Vanguard
Deathloop
Kena: Bridge of Spirits
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Resident Evil Village
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
Call of Duty: Vanguard
Deathloop
Kena: Bridge of Spirits
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Resident Evil Village
Outstanding Achievement in Character
Deathloop – Colt Vahn
Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Kena
Life is Strange: True Colors – Alex Chen
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Rivet
Resident Evil Village – Lady Dimitrescu
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
Deathloop
It Takes Two
Kena: Bridge of Spirits
Psychonauts 2
Returnal
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
Forza Horizon 5
Halo Infinite
It Takes Two
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Returnal
Outstanding Achievement in Story
Before Your Eyes
Inscryption
MARVEL's Guardians of the Galaxy
Psychonauts 2
The Forgotten City
Outstanding Technical Achievement
Battlefield™ 2042
Forza Horizon 5
Moncage
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Returnal
Action Game of the Year
Deathloop
Halo Infinite
Metroid Dread
Returnal
The Ascent
Adventure Game of the Year
Death's Door
It Takes Two
MARVEL's Guardians of the Galaxy
Psychonauts 2
Resident Evil Village
Family Game of the Year
Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise
Cozy Grove
Mario Party Superstars
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Warioware: Get it Together
Fighting Game of the Year
GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-
Melty Blood: Type Lumina
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
Racing Game of the Year
F1 2021
Forza Horizon 5
Hot Wheels Unleashed
Role-Playing Game of the Year
Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous
Shin Megami Tensei V
Tales of Arise
Wildermyth
Sports Game of the Year
EA SPORTS FIFA 22
Mario Golf: Super Rush
NBA 2k22
Riders Republic
The Climb 2
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
Age of Empires IV
Gloomhaven
Griftlands
Inscryption
Loop Hero
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
Lone Echo II
Puzzling Places
Resident Evil 4 VR
Song in the Smoke
YUKI
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
Demeo
I Expect You To Die 2
Lone Echo II
Resident Evil 4 VR
Song in the Smoke
D.I.C.E. Awards Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
Death's Door
Inscryption
Loop Hero
Sable
Unpacking
Mobile Game of the Year
Behind the Frame
Fantasian
League of Legends: Wild Rift
Moncage
Pokémon UNITE
Online Game of the Year
Back 4 Blood
Call of Duty: Vanguard
Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
Halo Infinite
Knockout City
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
Deathloop
Inscryption
It Takes Two
Loop Hero
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
Deathloop
Inscryption
It Takes Two
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
The Artful Escape
D.I.C.E. Awards Game of the Year
Deathloop
Inscryption
It Takes Two
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Returnal