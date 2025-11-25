Posted in: Gameforge, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Entwell Co., NosTale

NosTale Announces Act 10: Dimensional Tales Arriving in December

NosTale has new content coming up in their December update, as Act 10: Dimensional Tales brings a new spin to the events at hand

Article Summary NosTale Act 10: Dimensional Tales launches in December with new dimensions and epic multiversal threats.

Battle Nezarun, the Dimension Eater, in two massive raids with 15 and 20 player modes for top-tier rewards.

Enhance gear up to +13 for powerful new effects, with improved upgrade rates and a new pity system.

Discover fresh equipment, expanded Time-Space missions, and festive winter events for all players.

Entwell Co. and Gameforge have revealed the latest update on the way for their anime-action MMORPG, NosTale, set to arrive this December. The new update is called Act 10: Dimensional Tales, which will throw you into a journey across fractured realities in the ultimate showdown with Nezarun, the Dimension Eater. Will you be able to overcome his might, or be the latest world to become devoured by him? We have more of the details below as the content will launch on December 10, 2025.

NosTale – Act 10: Dimensional Tales

After the events of Secrets of Undercity, NosTale's heroes must once again heed the call to defend their realm. Summoned by Mulang, adventurers join Techron and Doctor Dimensio, a mysterious scientist from a destroyed high-tech dimension, in a desperate mission to stabilise the collapsing boundaries between worlds. As Nezarun's influence spreads, dimensions twist, timelines warp, and ancient heroes rise to face an enemy that could threaten the entire multiverse. Altogether, Act 10 introduces 15 maps (including the new village hub) and over 23 monsters that inhabit these shattered worlds. Act 10: Dimensional Tales expands the NosTale universe with five unique dimensions, each steeped in myth and danger:

Joseon Dimension (Korean Middle Ages) – Explore the Maple Canyon and join the Joseon Army Camp to defend the realm.

Troy Dimension (Ancient Greece) – March along the Fortress Route and reclaim the Troy Coast from invading forces.

Trudheim Dimension (Viking World) – Battle through Thor's Temple and the Hoar Forest in the land of the gods.

Britannia Dimension (Ancient Britain) – Delve into the Whispering Forest and Lake Avalon to uncover long-lost secrets.

Dimensional World – A chaotic space between realities, centered on Dimensio's Lab , where all paths converge.



Nezarun Raid

Face the Dimension Eater himself in a 15-player battle that tests every ounce of coordination and awareness. Survive lethal area attacks, find shifting safe zones, and destroy the Dimensional Pillars before they annihilate your party in the climactic final phase. Only the most disciplined teams will prevail.

Crusher Nezarun Raid

Challenge a 20-player, high-intensity version of the boss fight featuring four elemental arenas: fire, water, shadow, and light. Each can only be harmed by its counter-element, forcing teams to adapt their specialisations on the fly. During the final phase, each player receives a unique command above their head — obey it or face instant destruction. Both raids reward with powerful loot and require strategy, precision, and perfect teamwork.

Upgrade Cap +13

Players can now enhance their equipment up to +13, unlocking spectacular new glow effects and massive power boosts:

+11 → Turquoise Glow (220% Damage)

+12 → Orange Glow (245% Damage)

+13 → Purple Glow (275% Damage)

A new pity system ensures progress towards success for high-level upgrades, while adjusted rates make +9 and +10 enhancements fairer than ever.

New Equipment and Accessories

Two new weapons for all classes

Full armour sets with enhanced defensive and elemental stats

3× necklaces, rings and bracelets

2× new shoes and 2× gloves (raid-crafted or raid-exclusive)

2× new hats per class (eight total)

Collect materials through raids and quests to craft your ultimate gear, and show off your new look with glowing prestige effects.

Expanded Time-Space Missions

Act 10 adds 24 new Time-Space instances, including Doctor Dimensio's Lab Corridor, Undercity in Danger, Thor's Camp, and multiple Nezarun's Dimensiolith stages. Complete daily and main quests to uncover the full story behind the multiversal collapse.

Winter Festivities in NosTale

As temperatures drop, NosTale's classic winter events return to spread holiday cheer! Join the Snowman Raid or challenge Tiger Maru for festive rewards. Collect golden letters from monsters to spell "Happy New Year" and earn costumes, fireworks, and more. A special daily login calendar ensures that everyone receives seasonal treats throughout the holidays. Both Act 10: Dimensional Tales and the winter events will be free for all players when they launch this December.

