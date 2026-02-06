Posted in: Gameforge, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Entwell Co., NosTale

NosTale Reveals Latest Two-In-One Seasonal Event

NosTale has a two-in-one event coming up next week, as they will celebrate Valentine's Day and the Chinese New Year together

Article Summary NosTale launches a two-in-one event for Valentine’s Day and Lunar New Year from February 11–25.

Track down event monsters to recover Mimi Mentor’s treasures and earn festive New Year rewards.

Craft Cupid’s arrows, collect Valentine gifts, and boost your character through player cooperation.

Progress through a free Battle Pass for consumables, event cosmetics, and valuable upgrade materials.

Entwell Co. and Gameforge have revealed the next update coming to their MMORPG, NosTale, as players will see two events slammed into one. They're celebrating both Valentine's Day and the Chinese New Year together with a series of events, taking place from February 11-25. We have the finer details of what you can expect to play below.

NosTale – Lunar New Year Event – Mimi Mentor's Missing Treasures

The limited-time festivities arrive shortly after the launch of Act 10: Dimensional Tales, NosTale's largest content update to date, which introduced new worlds, raids, systems, and progression paths. With plenty of fresh adventures to explore, February's events offer a fun and welcoming way for players to jump back into the world of NosTale — whether returning after a break or discovering the game for the first time. To celebrate the Lunar New Year, mischievous creatures have scattered across NosTale's lands after stealing valuable items from Mimi Mentor. Players are tasked with tracking down the harmless thieves, recovering the stolen goods, and earning festive rewards.

Defeat roaming event monsters to recover stolen items

Return the items to Mimi Mentor to receive New Year's Gift Boxes

Earn seasonal companions, costumes, consumables, and themed collectibles

Valentine's Day Events – Share the Love

NosTale's Valentine's Day celebrations focus on cooperation, gifting, and shared progression.

Amora Needs Cupid's Arrows

Collect materials through combat and gathering

Help Amora craft Cupid's arrows

Earn a Wedding Costume Specialist Card (one per character)

Share the Love!

Hunt monsters to collect Valentine-themed items

Gift them to other players to receive stacking Valentine's Day Blessings

Gain temporary boosts to attack and defense power based on participation

Amora's Missing Wings

Complete a special quest to unlock a Wingless Amora ranged partner

Free Battle Pass and Seasonal Presentation

Throughout the event period, players can also progress through a fully free Battle Pass, earning useful items and festive cosmetics by completing missions designed to encourage exploration and cooperative play.

Consumables and amulets to support progression

NosMall Items

Powerful Materials for upgrading

