Posted in: Gameforge, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Entwell Co., NosTale
NosTale Reveals Latest Two-In-One Seasonal Event
NosTale has a two-in-one event coming up next week, as they will celebrate Valentine's Day and the Chinese New Year together
Article Summary
- NosTale launches a two-in-one event for Valentine’s Day and Lunar New Year from February 11–25.
- Track down event monsters to recover Mimi Mentor’s treasures and earn festive New Year rewards.
- Craft Cupid’s arrows, collect Valentine gifts, and boost your character through player cooperation.
- Progress through a free Battle Pass for consumables, event cosmetics, and valuable upgrade materials.
Entwell Co. and Gameforge have revealed the next update coming to their MMORPG, NosTale, as players will see two events slammed into one. They're celebrating both Valentine's Day and the Chinese New Year together with a series of events, taking place from February 11-25. We have the finer details of what you can expect to play below.
NosTale – Lunar New Year Event – Mimi Mentor's Missing Treasures
The limited-time festivities arrive shortly after the launch of Act 10: Dimensional Tales, NosTale's largest content update to date, which introduced new worlds, raids, systems, and progression paths. With plenty of fresh adventures to explore, February's events offer a fun and welcoming way for players to jump back into the world of NosTale — whether returning after a break or discovering the game for the first time. To celebrate the Lunar New Year, mischievous creatures have scattered across NosTale's lands after stealing valuable items from Mimi Mentor. Players are tasked with tracking down the harmless thieves, recovering the stolen goods, and earning festive rewards.
- Defeat roaming event monsters to recover stolen items
- Return the items to Mimi Mentor to receive New Year's Gift Boxes
- Earn seasonal companions, costumes, consumables, and themed collectibles
Valentine's Day Events – Share the Love
NosTale's Valentine's Day celebrations focus on cooperation, gifting, and shared progression.
Amora Needs Cupid's Arrows
- Collect materials through combat and gathering
- Help Amora craft Cupid's arrows
- Earn a Wedding Costume Specialist Card (one per character)
Share the Love!
- Hunt monsters to collect Valentine-themed items
- Gift them to other players to receive stacking Valentine's Day Blessings
- Gain temporary boosts to attack and defense power based on participation
Amora's Missing Wings
- Complete a special quest to unlock a Wingless Amora ranged partner
Free Battle Pass and Seasonal Presentation
Throughout the event period, players can also progress through a fully free Battle Pass, earning useful items and festive cosmetics by completing missions designed to encourage exploration and cooperative play.
- Consumables and amulets to support progression
- NosMall Items
- Powerful Materials for upgrading