Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Supercell Oy | Tagged: Hay Day, lance bass, Supercell

NSYNC's Lance Bass Launches New Event in Hay Day

Lance Bass from NSYNC has joined Hay Day for the game's latest event, as the Neighborhood Nurture event is currently underway

Article Summary Lance Bass teams up with Hay Day to host the new Neighborhood Nurture event starting January 12.

Plant and grow a special Winter Maple Tree on your farm by completing daily tasks with your neighborhood.

The bigger your tree grows, the better the rewards for you and your neighborhood group in Hay Day.

Event partners with Rainforest Alliance to support real-life tree planting projects around the world.

Supercell has launched a brand-new event for their mobile game Hay Day, as Lance Bass from NSYNC is hosting the Neighborhood Nurture event. Starting today and running for the next few wereks, you will be able to join Bass in planting the new Winter Maple Tree for your farm. As the event goes on, the more tasks you complete, the bigger their tree will grow, and the better the rewards will come from it. We have more details about it below as the content is now live.

Hay Day – Neighborhood Nurture Event

Beginning on January 12 through February 13, players who join a neighborhood in Hay Day will get a beautiful Winter Maple Tree delivered to their farm as part of the Neighborhood Nurture Event. You and your neighbors will grow your trees by completing everyday tasks like harvesting, truck orders, feeding animals, and more. The more tasks that are completed, the bigger the tree will grow and the better the rewards for the whole group!

To kick off the event, Hay Day has partnered with actor, singer and Hay Day lover Lance Bass to show you how to grow your tree. Lance is a long time player – his farm is at level 157 – and he is an active member of the Lancelot Farms Neighborhood! As Lance mentions, we'll celebrate Hay Day farmers coming together to grow trees in their neighborhoods by supporting real-life farmers who grow trees on their farms, with our partners at The Rainforest Alliance!

"I have been playing Hay Day for years, and it's always a highlight of my day to take care of my farm," said Lance Bass. "I can't wait to work with my neighbors to grow a Maple Tree in our neighborhood together and help support real tree-growing projects on farms around the world."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!