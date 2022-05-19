Nuverse Announces Marvel Snap For PC & Mobile

Nuverse and Second Dinner announced today they will be releasing a new superhero card game called Marvel Snap for both PC and mobile. The game will have you will assemble a team made up of your favorite heroes and villains as you plan out a dream roster to compete against other players in online PvP battles. You'll be able to collect an endless run of card art variants to build decks and play what is essentially a fast-paced collectible card game where every match lasts roughly three minutes. But it will be an intense three minutes. The game will be free-to-play, however, as you can see from the added information below, the developers don't really go into how you go about getting new cards. So it wouldn't be all the surprising to find out there's a pay system for more cards. Enjoy the extended trailer below as the game will launch later this year.

Marvel Snap is an insanely fun card battler developed by Second Dinner, a new studio founded by veteran game developers and pioneers in the collectible card game genre, published by Nuverse and created in collaboration with Marvel Entertainment. Featuring 150+ iconic Marvel characters, Marvel Snap brings together stunning art from Marvel's rich 80 year history with beautiful, brand new original illustrations to deliver hundreds of collectible art pieces in an intense player vs. player (PVP) fast-paced CCG. Marvel Snap introduces a new way to compete for the highest ranks, allowing players to "SNAP" to raise the stakes and double down. The mind games and bluffing inherent in this innovative mechanic create a game that is truly impossible to master. Marvel Snap will incorporate more than 150 unique cards at launch, each with multiple variations. Also, with access to the entire Marvel multiverse, and a steady stream of new cards and art variants being added regularly, the permutations of any fan's collection will be virtually limitless. Each match will feature three random locations with game-changing effects, ensuring players need to be ready for anything. And with over 50 locations in the game, players will never play the same game twice.