Obsidian Entertainment Provides Deeper Dive Into Avowed

As part of their recent reveal of the game, Obsidian Entertainment and Xbox Game Studios provided a deeper dive into the game Avowed.

Avowed, set in the Pillars of Eternity universe, presents a first-person fantasy action RPG experience.

Explore the Living Lands, encounter diverse ecosystems, and combat threats with a mix of weapons and magic.

Game characters include unique companions with special abilities that evolve based on player choices.

This past week, Obsidian Entertainment and Xbox Game Studios released a new podcast video for Avowed as they took a deeper look into the game. The company has been working on the fantasy-action RPG set within the Pillars of Eternity universe for a few years now, and after the recent reveal this month of what they've been working on, the team decided to provide a better look to players about what they ill experience. This is a mix of a podcast with gameplay, about 25 minutes worth of footage, featuring Game Director Carrie Patel and Gameplay Director Gabe Paramo. Enjoy the video as the game is being earmarked for release sometime in late 2024.

Welcome to the Living Lands, a mysterious island filled with adventure and danger. Set in the fictional world of Eora that was first introduced to players in the Pillars of Eternity franchise, Avowed is a first-person fantasy action RPG. You are the envoy of Aedyr, a distant land, sent to investigate rumors of a spreading plague throughout the Living Lands – an island full of mysteries and secrets, danger and adventure, and choices and consequences, and untamed wilderness. You discover a personal connection to the Living Lands and an ancient secret that threatens to destroy everything. Can you save this unknown frontier and your soul from the forces threatening to tear them asunder?

The Living Lands is a place that feels foreign yet somewhat intrinsic to you as it feels like the island itself is calling out to you for help. Explore an island home to many different environments and landscapes, each with its own unique ecosystem. Mix and match swords, spells, guns, and shields to fight your way. Dig into your grimoire for spells to trap, freeze, or burn enemies, bash them with your shield, or use range bows to attack from a distance. Companions from a spread of species will fight alongside you with their own unique set of abilities. From a former mercenary to an eccentric wizard, they will be part of your journey, with your choices shaping them as you help them with their quests.

