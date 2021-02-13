Oddworld: New 'N' Tasty Just Received A Free DLC

Oddworld Inhabitants revealed this week that they have released a new DLC into Oddworld: New 'N' Tasty for Nintendo Switch. It's been a minute since the team decided to do anything with the game seeing how it's been out since 2014 and they're working on a new one as we speak. And technically, the DLC we're going to talk about has already been released for all of the other versions of the game years ago. But the Switch version seems to be keeping pace with what the others did, so in a weird way, it makes sense. But then again, it really doesn't. It's kind of one of those weird things where you want to ask the team "Why didn't you just release all of this content at once and give people a complete game right from the start?" But we digress. Alf's Escape adds in new levels for you to explore as you will basically be pulling off a search and rescue mission for Alf, which will be bit harder than the regular levels. Here's a brief descriptor along with an old trailer to show it off.

Oddworld: New 'N' Tasty – Alf's Escape DLC takes place in a never-before-seen area of RuptureFarms, featuring new challenges and puzzles. Alf operates a bar located in the deepest depths of the RuptureFarms slaughterhouse that sells Soulstorm Brew to Sligs. Abe realizes that he left Alf behind and goes back to save him. The plan is simple on paper. Sneak in, carefully traveling down to the deepest darkest part of RuptureFarms where no Mudokon dare walk, find Alf's bar, and guide him out to safety. Get in, get Alf, get out. But, if you've played New 'N' Tasty, you know getting out of RuptureFarms is not easy, and this time, with Alf in tow, it will be even more challenging.