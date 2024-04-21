Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Ironhide Game Studio, Kingdom Rush 5: Alliance

Kingdom Rush 5: Alliance Reveals July 25 Launch Date

Ironhide Game Studio will release Kingdom Rush 5: Alliance for both PC via Steam and mobile devices on July 25, as you can sign up now.

Article Summary Kingdom Rush 5: Alliance launches on July 25 for PC and mobile.

Experience a blend of Linirea's warriors and the Dark Army in battle.

Discover 27 upgradeable characters and 15 new towers with power-ups.

Conquer 16 campaign stages and 3 game modes, with over 50 achievements.

Indie game developer and publisher Ironhide Game Studio announced that Kingdom Rush 5: Alliance will be released on July 25 for mobile and Steam. The team made the announcement along with a brand new trailer, showing off the latest changes to the series and how you'll fight off hordes of enemies in this animated tower defense game with no towers. Enjoy the trailer above, as they are currently signing people up for pre-registrations and on the wishlist.

Kingdom Rush 5: Alliance

With greater power and menace than ever before, Kingdom Rush 5: Alliance offers a fresh, exhilarating experience, building upon the fast-paced and captivating gameplay that made its predecessors award-winners. As a formidable evil arises, an unexpected alliance is taking shape! It will take the finest warriors of Linirea and the relentless Dark Army together to stop it. Beware! They may journey side by side for now, but the ever-changing winds of fate could swiftly alter their course. Prepare to harness the formidable might of two heroes on the battlefield! Boss around all the heavy hitters like Paladins, Archers, Mages, Necromancers, and a bunch more. Just watch out they don't start arguing about who's the real hero of the party as the enemies sneak by! Are you poised for the ultimate clash? Embark on an epic journey alongside the brave warriors of Linirea and the relentless Dark Army as they unite to conquer a colossal foe.

27 upgradeable characters and 15 Towers with special skills. Create a wide range of strategies by building towers such as precise archers, lethal paladins, and even demon pits.

12 Epic Heroes: Play with 2 heroes in each stage, upgrade them to unleash their powerful abilities, and bolster your defense. Who knew heroes could be such close roommates?

Face action-packed challenges across 3 different exotic landscapes.

16 Campaign stages, with different terrains and challenges. Explore diverse landscapes and defend them against hordes of enemies. Each stage offers a new adventure!

3 different game modes. Who doesn't love a good challenge?

50+ Achievements: show off your skills and unlock rewards!

32+ different enemies to test your mettle: 3 enemy races and 3 colossal boss fights of epic proportions. Who will prevail: you or the baddies?

Easter eggs and Ironhide's usual lighthearted humor. Because what's a game without a few hidden surprises and a good laugh?

