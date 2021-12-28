Pokémon TCG "No Set Symbol" Vaporeon Card On Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas that deals primarily with auction listing revolving around comics, video games, trading cards, and other such items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a special copy of Vaporeon from the Pokémon Trading Card Game's Jungle expansion set up for auction! This Vaporeon is a special card because it is a misprint and lacks a set symbol where there ought to be one. As a result, it is decidedly rarer than other copies of the card. Prospective bidders will have until Tuesday, December 28th, to place a bid on this remarkable card from the Pokémon TCG.

It is fairly obvious to seasoned collectors of the Pokémon TCG that this version of Vaporeon comes from the game's second expansion set, Jungle. However, it's not expressly clear that this is true to the untrained eye, as it is missing that tell-tale "Vileplume flower" that the set showcases as a symbol that its cards are from Jungle. Misprints fetch high prices on social media sites like Facebook and any number of auction sites, sometimes exorbitantly high. Because of this card's age and very valuable Mint grade, this holofoil copy of Vaporeon will inevitably be a remarkably rare find in any collection. Furthermore, according to the card's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

In the beginning, Eevee was able to evolve into three different Pokémon depending on the stone it was exposed to; these days the evolutions have increased to 8! One of these evolutions occurred when Eevee was exposed to the Water Stone and you guessed correctly that's the Pokémon featured on this card, the water-type Vaporeon. This particular card is a "No Set Symbol" error. The artwork is done by Kagemaru Himeno.

If you wish to get ahold of this remarkable misprinted card from the Pokémon TCG, please kindly remember that you will have until Tuesday, December 28th, to place a bid on it. You can find this card's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!