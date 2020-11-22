Everything Pokémon GO Players Need To Know About Alolan Diglett

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of its current role in the Pokémon GO HOME integration event, let's take a deep dive into Alolan Diglett's lore.

Dex entry number 50, Diglett's Alolan variant is a dual Ground/Steel-type species introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation Seven. This Pokémon can be encountered as either male or female. Referred to as the "Mole Pokémon," this is what Alolan Diglett's Dex entry says:

The need to dig through volcanic rock in the ground has made them more powerful than the Diglett of other regions.

Diglett was originally introduced as a pure Ground-type Pokémon with Generation One's Kanto region. While the main difference between the two Digletts comes in the form of what appears to be a few strands of blonde hair atop the Alolan Diglett's head, their evolutions showcase more of a difference. Both Kanto and Alolan Diglett evolve into Dugtrio, and Alolan Dugtrio maintains the Ground/Steel-typing while its "shining gold whiskers" begin to look, quite hilariously, like a blonde wig.

For fans of the anime, Alolan Diglett has multiple appearances. DJ Leo, who has hair that looks like an Alolan Dugtrio's, catches an Alolan Diglett in Getting the Band Back Together! and it appears again in later episodes. More Alolan Digletts show up in Currying Favor and Flavor! in a major role and then in many more episodes with minor roles.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Alolan Diglett:

Sun: Its head sports an altered form of whiskers made of metal. When in communication with its comrades, its whiskers wobble to and fro.

Moon: Its golden hairs function as sensors. It pokes them out of its burrow to monitor its surroundings.

Ultra Sun: Although it's powerful enough to dig right through volcanic rock, it doesn't allow itself to be seen very often.

Shield: Its three hairs change shape depending on Diglett's mood. They're a useful communication tool among these Pokémon.