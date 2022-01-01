2022 Hopes For Pokémon TCG: How To Make The Year

Happy New Year! As 2022 begins, we are still over a month away from the release of the first new Pokémon TCG set of the year. Today, I will look to the future and lay out my hopes for what Pokémon TCG will deliver in 2022.

No cards left behind: One of the biggest bummers of the end of the Sun & Moon era was how many cards never made it over into the English-language Pokémon TCG. By the time cards from Tag Team GX All-Stars would've made it over into English, the TCG had moved to Sword & Shield. That, to me, does a disservice to collectors and should be avoided. A great way to avoid losing cards at the end of an era is to do premium collections that function as a card dump, like how we with the Premium Trainer's Collection at the end of the XY era. 2022 will almost certainly end with Japan releasing a high-class set, so my deepest hope of the year is that the Pokémon TCG doesn't let the cards from that set slip from English-language collectors.

Alternate Arts to the end: Right now, Alternate Arts are the biggest chase cards in the TCG. To make 2022 a win, I hope that each main series set will include these kinds of cards until the conclusion of the Sword & Shield era. Even with Character Cards coming back, it would be a shame to lose Alt Arts as they have led to some of the most creative illustrations we've seen in the hobby.

Retire some card types: Some card types, though, can go. Rainbow Rares are beautiful but with the increase in Black & Gold Secret Rares coming soon, I think this style of card can be sent off into the sunset. We already expect V-STARs to replace VMAXes as the final few VMAXes come out. Personally? I'd love to see Secret Rare Trainer Items leave the Pokémon TCG for some time.

Pull from the past: Last year, we saw the release of older cards from previous eras that had never come to the English-language TCG including two Gold GXs from the Sun & Moon era. My hope is that we see the release of all the missing Golds and all the missing Sun & Moon-era Full Arts through promo boxes.