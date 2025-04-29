Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Kakao Games, Video Games | Tagged: Odin: Valhalla Rising

Odin: Valhalla Rising Drops Launch Trailer With New Details

Check out the official launch trailer for Odin: Valhalla Rising, as the game has new details revealed this week for the release

Article Summary Odin: Valhalla Rising launches globally with a new trailer and special in-game event rewards.

Explore Norse-inspired regions like Midgard and Jotunheim in a seamless open-world MMORPG experience.

Choose from four classes and enjoy crossplay on both mobile and PC with stunning visuals.

Join over 17 million players worldwide as new lands, events, and epic boss raids are added post-launch.

Kakao Games has released a new launch trailer for their MMORPG, Odin: Valhalla Rising, as the game has been released today. The team also revealed something new for the launch, as you can already take part in a special in-game event, which will offer you level-based rewards (like a Legendary Mount Summoning Ticket) and other Summoning Tickets, for a limited time. You can play this event until May 29, after which, you'll find new details about events through the game's Discord and Facebook channels. Enjoy the trailer!

Odin: Valhalla Rising

Odin: Valhalla Rising is an open-world MMORPG based on the worldview and history of Nordic mythology. Iconic locations in Norse legend, like Midgard and Jotunheim, can be explored as players explore the vast open world of Odin: Valhalla Rising, which amazed audiences during its launch in Korea and Taiwan. Odin: Valhalla Rising was the top-grossing game in these regions on iOS and Android, making it the biggest hit of 2021 in Korea, where it stayed at the top of the Google Play Store charts for 17 consecutive weeks.

No matter if playing a healer or a damage dealer, players can ride mounts across land and sky on their way through this fantastical world. Composed of four huge regions at launch – Midgard, Jotunheim, Nidavellir, and Alfheim – these lands will test the strength of those brave enough to take them on. More lands are planned following the launch, meaning even more mountains to scale, treasures to uncover, and epic boss raids to conquer. The world of Odin: Valhalla Rising is designed to be as seamless as possible to enjoy, with minimal loading screens to prevent interrupting the adventure, whether playing on mobile or PC.

Begin your journey by choosing from one of four available classes – Warrior, Sorceress, Priest, or Rogue.

Seamlessly explore a vast open world inspired by Norse mythology with no loading screens outside dungeons.

Crossplay on mobile and PC means the adventure can be enjoyed anywhere, anytime, with stunning graphics regardless of screen size.

Players around the world can now join the over 17 million players to have tasted the Nordic adventure in Asia.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!