Odin: Valhalla Rising Releases All-New Holiday Update

Odin: Valhalla Rising has one final update to close out 2025, as the game got the obligatory holiday update with a bunch of Christmas stuff

Mobile game publisher Kakao Games has added a new update to Odin: Valhalla Rising, as the game was given the obligatory holiday update to close out 2025. As you can see from the images here, it's prettyy much everything you would expect with cosmetics, new items, an event, etc. We have the ifner details below as the update is now live.

December 2025 Update

As part of the December update, players can experience the Christmas Dungeon and acquire special holiday-themed appearances now available in-game. These limited-time festive dungeons offer exclusive Christmas-themed avatars and mounts to give your heroes a celebratory look. For the first time, players will be able to earn the Odin's Voucher, an unprecedented new reward that is a game-changer for new and returning players alike, offering a safety net for high-level item enhancement. These vouchers allow players to restore items they may have failed to enhance, making this one of the biggest rewards in ODIN history and providing a massive advantage.

Odin's Avatar Voucher/Odin's Mount Voucher can be earned through the attendance event starting on December 18th.

Enjoy limited-time festive dungeons and earn exclusive Christmas-themed avatars and mounts.

Odin: Valhalla Rising

Odin: Valhalla Rising is an open-world MMORPG based on the worldview and history of Nordic mythology. Iconic locations in Norse legend, like Midgard and Jotunheim, can be explored as players explore the vast open world. No matter if playing a healer or a damage dealer, players can ride mounts across land and sky on their way through this fantastical world. Composed of four huge regions at launch – Midgard, Jotunheim, Nidavellir, and Alfheim – these lands will test the strength of those brave enough to take them on. More lands are planned following the launch, meaning even more mountains to scale, treasures to uncover, and epic boss raids to conquer.

