Of Life and Land Confirmed For Mid-May Steam Release

Check out the latest trailer for the building strategy game Of Life and Land, as it will be released on PC via Steam in May

Article Summary Of Life and Land hits Steam mid-May, bringing unique building and life-sim elements.

Lead villagers in untamed lands, balancing nature and expansion in strategic gameplay.

Experience dynamic seasons and climates impacting growth and resources.

Create maps, trade with factions, and enjoy charming low poly art in this immersive sim.

Indie game developer Kerzoven and publisher Metaroot have confirmed the official release date for Of Life and Land. If you haven't seen the game before, this is a settlement-building strategy game mixed with some life-sim elements, where you try to build a place to live while living slightly in harmony with the nature around you. The game has been in Early Access for over a year now, but the team is ready to release the final version as it will be out on May 16 for Steam.

Of Life and Land

In Of Life and Land, you take the role of a leader, delegated to build new settlements in remote, unknown corners of the Kingdom. In those forgotten places, nature is wild and legends are more real and vivid than one may think. Experience the challenges of different seasons and climates in a world, where every animal and every plant tries to find their place in nature, while you lead your villagers. How much will you share with nature? Will you strive for balance or even enforce the extinction of certain animals? Follow the old paths… or find your own.

Unique deep simulation of the nature in a building strategy game with complex interdependence of humans in nature.

Manage simultaneously the acquisition, refining and distribution of resources on multiple maps in different climatic conditions.

Manage the needs of the citizens. They are "alive" and have a specific home, workplace, and unique needs.

Animals are looking for food, get thirsty, sleepy and form social groups to find their place in nature.

Plants grow and are affected by the actions of the humans, animals, and their environment.

The seasons and climatic conditions affect the gameplay, as certain plants only grow in certain conditions and temperature affects humans, animals, plants, and the environment.

Interact and trade with other factions where all items were crafted with same rules as for the player.

Create own maps and scenarios in the editor and extend through mod support.

Charming and calm low poly art style.

