Of Two Minds Will Finally Be Released On Mobile In February

After originally being teased a year ago for release on iOS, the game Of Two Minds will finally see daylight in February.

After being teased a year ago for a 2023 release, mobile developer and publisher Burgeon & Flourish will finally put Of Two Minds on iOS next month. Almost this exact time last year, the devs teased this free-association psychoanalytic FMV game where you take on the role of a psychoanalyst, exploring the minds of your patients with some unique videos that help you make decisions and conclusions. The game will now be released for iOS on February 5, as we have more information about the game for you here.

Of Two Minds

Of Two Minds places you in the mindset of a psychoanalyst, diving into the psyche of a network of people (a couple having an affair, their spouses, and even their own analysts, one of whom goes broke while another marries the wrong person) in the gritty but vibrant New York of the late 80s. Every time you discover a new Memory, you will have to connect the topics and ideas — Themes — that appear in every video. Working with these Themes will unlock new videos, filling in the gaps in the story as so you get to know each character and their motivations. Your deductions and daring leaps of reason and creativity will help you dig deeper into their lives and minds.

Enjoy more than three hours of footage not only set but recorded in the 1980s. All the video footage was actually recorded in 1989 with professional actors.

Analyze the characters. Associate the feelings and ideas evoked by every clip to unlock new content.

Experience a non-linear narrative. Every player will experience the story in a unique way based on their associations and observations. The story is the same, but how every player fills the gaps in the story will depend on the associations they make while watching the clips.

Unveil the psychological motivations behind the characters' actions. Why does Annie fear the sound of breaking glass? Why does Rex dream about a red blanket? Why does Mel gamble away his summer house? Ultimately, the experience of the story is uniquely yours.

