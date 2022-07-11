OGame Introduces The New Lifeforms Expansion Today

Gameforge has released a brand new update today for OGame as the massive Lifeforms expansion is now available for the space strategy MMO. The expansion is designed to help make the universe a little richer in context and flavor as you'll be getting new alien species into the world, as well as opening up countless new strategies to explore. They have also added a number of new items such as buildings, technology, and actions that are specific to each race. You can read about all four of them down below as the update is now live.

Humans: Players will discover this most common lifeform right from the start of OGame. Having developed new hyperdrive technology in the 21st century, humans have settled across the universe. Humans are friendly with many species, forming excellent trade relationships across the galaxy. A jack-of-all-trades that gives players a glimpse of tech provided throughout the game, Humans are the only lifeform with the technology which allows players to discover more lifeforms as they progress. Their food production and population growth are balanced, and they increase resource production on all planets. Humans do not enhance any class bonuses.

Rock'tal: As their natural habitat consists of planetoids that orbit close to the sun, the Rock'tal have evolved stone-like skin and a slowed metabolism, making them resilient to living in conditions which few others could ever call home. Rock'tal are skilled miners with increased resource and energy production, and they have become specialists in the techniques of mining ores and minerals to safeguard their very survival. Their ships possess increased cargo capacities and are therefore more efficient at transporting goods. However, compared to other lifeforms their population grows less quickly and their food production is reduced. Rock'tal enhance the Collector class bonus.

Mechas: Mechas are AI that can replicate themselves faster than any other known lifeforms. They communicate via an artificial neural network, providing them with enhanced capabilities and improved combat strategies. A lack of emotional modules in their AI makes Mechas unrestricted by moral deliberations, and the controller AI in the network is constantly on the hunt for new opportunities for conquest and exploitation. Other species fear the Mechas' superior military technology, and for good reason: their fleets are swiftly constructed, equipped with sophisticated weapons systems, and constantly kept in good repair with nanobots. As well, Mechas can reproduce faster than any other species.

Kaelesh: Born with a natural tendency to explore, the Kaelesh spend most of their lifetime traveling through the endless universe in search of others of their kind. They specialize in exploration tech and improving exploration outcomes, allowing their expeditions and research to be faster, which results in them gaining more resources. Kaelesh are specialists at exploring the universe, meaning they can decrease the time to get to missions. Additionally, they are less likely to lose expedition fleets. They only have a minimal need for food and have faster access to their tech tree. Kaelesh enhance the Discoverer class bonus.