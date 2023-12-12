Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Oh Baby Kart, Oh Baby! Games

Oh Baby Kart To Launch With SpongeBob Characters On Roster

Oh Baby Kart revealed that when the game eventually launches, it will have several members of SpongeBob SquarePants on the roster.

Oh Baby! Games announced today that they have partnered with Paramount to include characters from SpongeBob SquarePants in Oh Baby Kart. The game has yet to come out; in fact, the Closed Beta for it will launch for PC tomorrow while we wait for it to come out in 2024. But when it does come out, you'll see characters like SpongeBob, Patrick, and more be a part of the game racers you can select to race as. Whether it's just the visual or if they got the voice actors to contribute is unknown, but you'll have them for a short period of time after launch.

Oh Baby Kart x SpongeBob SquarePants

In partnership with Paramount Global and Nickelodeon, Oh Baby Kart will feature iconic characters from the SpongeBob SquarePants universe as playable racers. For a limited time, SpongeBob, Patrick, Squidward and Mr. Krabs will join an eclectic cast of over 20 characters racing for glory across 26 courses — including a special map set in Bikini Bottom. In reimagining what a kart racer can be, Oh Baby Kart offers a live service gameplay experience that challenges the status quo:

Expansive Playable Characters & Karts: 20+ unlockable characters and 26 courses at the start of closed beta, including four limited-time SpongeBob SquarePants racers. With hundreds of kart customization options, players can find the cosmetic style that fits them best.

New, In-Depth Race Mechanics: Oh Baby Kart introduces a revolutionary racer talent system, allowing for mid-race stat and ability buffs to improve your character's Grand Prix build. Each racer leverages a unique passive trait and can select from multiple ultimate abilities (charged by kart drifting) to achieve victory their way. Live Service Model: Fresh content, new characters and tracks will be released on a steady seasonal cadence. These updates will include constant balance adjustments to racer stats, ensuring that Oh Baby Kart stays competitively dynamic and evolves with the growing player base.



Friends Race Together: A smooth, cross-platform matchmaking and in-game social chat system that takes a connected approach to playing with your friends.

New and Familiar Modes, with a Twist: Oh Baby Kart isn't your average racing game — in addition to the usual Grand Prix and Duo Racing formats, strap in for 100+ challenges that go beyond simple time trials. Think boss battles, in-race quests, and even more experimental modes to come!

Ranked Multiplayer: Race in tiered competitive leagues based on past performance, ensuring balanced matchups. Oh Baby Kart also offers an asynchronous PvP mode that allows players to test their skill against other players' best times for a coveted spot on the OBK leaderboards.

