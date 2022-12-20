Olaf & Beast Join Disney Mirrorverse For The Holiday Update

Kabam Games have launched a new update for Disney Mirrorverse, as we get a holiday update featuring two highly-popular characters. Technically, one of them is already in the game, as the team added Beast from Beauty & The Beast as an all-new tank class called Guardian. Meanwhile, Olaf from Frozen will be coming to the game on December 27th, as he will join Belle on a quest for the perfect gift. He also comes with the ability to heal and buff their party by collecting Glimmers on the battlefield. We got more info on both of them below as the quest will run until January 13th.

Olaf: Elemental of Heart and Hearth

Literally glowing with internal warmth, Olaf is a beacon of comfort for his friends, despite his frosty exterior. His Disney Mirrorverse allies find themselves invigorated by his warming presence and even warmer hugs, while his enemies are often on the business end of a perfectly pitched snowball.

Beast: Knight-Errant of the Enchanted Wood

In his castle, the Prince lived in willful ignorance to the ferocious new world outside. But when Belle revealed that his perfect world was all an illusion, and he was in fact a cursed Beast, he took it upon himself to prove he was worthy of love. Now the protector of those who travel in his savage forests, Beast can bring his axe to bear on monsters and Fractured alike. Beast is now the protector of those who travel in his savage forest, Beast can bring his axe to bear on monsters and fractured alike! During combat, Beast "listens" to what's happening to his allies and reacts, making him a high-priority target since he will get stronger if his allies are taking damage. Beast also brings a new event quest that runs until Dec. 26 where players help him and Elsa protect Port Royal from the relentless Fractured threat.