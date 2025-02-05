Posted in: Games, Jagex, Runescape, Video Games | Tagged: Old School Runescape

Old School RuneScape Releases Royal Titans Update

Old School RuneScape is celebrating its 12th Anniversary with a new update, as players will have a dual-boss encounter in Royal Titans

Article Summary Celebrate 12 years of OSRS with the new Royal Titans update and epic boss battles.

Face Brandr, the Fire Queen, and Eldric, the King of Frost, in a Dual Boss Encounter.

Unlock exclusive rewards like the Twinflame Staff, Giantsoul Amulet, and a Fire & Ice pet.

Gain slayer XP with a new task and enjoy the 12th anniversary in-game celebrations.

Jagex has launched a new update for Old School RuneScape as they are celebrating this game's 12th Anniversary with a visit from the Royal Titans. This update brings with it a brand-new Dual Boss Encounter in which you'll have to contend with Brandr, the Fire Queen, and Eldric, the King of Frost. We have more details for you here as the content is now live!

Old School RuneScape – Royal Titans

As the fire giants attempt to expand their territory under the command of their leader Brandr, the Fire Queen, they arrive at the Asgarnian Ice Cave to be confronted by ice giants intent to stop their conquest. As the ice giants summon Eldric, the King of Frost, a mighty war between fire and ice erupts, thrusting players into a battle of the elements in an intense Dual Boss encounter against both Royal Titans. Switch gear to exploit elemental weaknesses and resolve this fiery feud, tackling the challenge solo or as a duo. Defeat the two legendary titans to unlock new rewards, including the powerful Twinflame Staff and the Giantsoul Amulet, an untradeable teleport that takes players directly to any of the 3 giant bosses: Obor, Bryophyta, and the Royal Titans.

Players who take down the Royal Titans will also be rewarded with valuable Prayer Scrolls, Desiccated Pages, and a Fire & Ice giant pet. If you're looking for an alternative way to gain slayer XP, Royal Titans also introduces a brand new Slayer Alternative Task, providing players with a new way to gain slayer XP alongside bossing on any fire giant or ice giant task. Discover an epic boss challenge for mid-late game level players who want to learn to PvM and walk away with exclusive new rewards. Alongside the Royal Titans, there's even more reasons to dive into Old School RuneScape this year as Jagex celebrates the classic MMORPG's 12th birthday on February 19th. Join in the celebrations with a special birthday livestream, and discover new birthday decorations and new cosmetic rewards in-game.

