No Straight Roads 2 Releases New Musical Track Teaser

Check out a brand-new teaser track for the game No Straight Roads 2 as they slowly build their way to the game's launch this year

Rock with Mayday and Zuke as two new bandmates join for epic rhythm-action battles worldwide.

Switch between four playable characters in real-time to explore diverse music-inspired worlds.

Enjoy a genre-diverse soundtrack and innovative combat in this expanded musical adventure sequel.

Indie game developer Metronomik and publisher Shueisha Games have released a new musical track from No Straight Roads 2 to help slowly promote the game's eventual release. The new dance track is called "vs. Rama Irama" composed by James Landino and performed by Sara Ryan, as you'll hear the song when you face off against one of the game's enemies, Rama Irama. Enjoy the sample above as the game is being planned for launch sometime this year.

No Straight Roads 2

Get ready to turn it up to 11! Join rock rebels Mayday and Zuke as they hit the road to climb the international charts and battle a new wave of musical megastars. This time, Bunkbed Junction isn't alone—two new playable bandmates join the band, each with their own distinct musical style and gameplay mechanics. Start a world tour and celebrate musical diversity and discover new sounds in NSR2! The follow-up to the cult-favorite rhythm-action title expands everything… it means bigger cities, more dynamic battles, deeper mechanics, and a genre-diverse soundtrack to rock the world.

Four Playable Characters – Mayday and Zuke return and now joined by two new musical heroes with their own instruments, abilities, and fighting styles.

Mayday and Zuke return and now joined by two new musical heroes with their own instruments, abilities, and fighting styles. Switch Characters in Real Time – Seamlessly swap between bandmates to solve environmental puzzles, access unique areas, and chain powerful combos in combat.

Seamlessly swap between bandmates to solve environmental puzzles, access unique areas, and chain powerful combos in combat. Explore a Global Stage – Journey beyond Vinyl City to explore diverse music-inspired worlds: from jazzy skylines and digital utopias to folk forests and rebellious rock stages.

Journey beyond Vinyl City to explore diverse music-inspired worlds: from jazzy skylines and digital utopias to folk forests and rebellious rock stages. Crazy New Soundtrack – Featuring music from James Landino, Falk Au Yeong, Garrett Williamson, Midas Klare (Inverted Silence) plus surprise guest artists.

Featuring music from James Landino, Falk Au Yeong, Garrett Williamson, Midas Klare (Inverted Silence) plus surprise guest artists. Rhythm-Infused Combat vs Genre-Bending Boss Battles – Challenge musical titans from around the world in theatrical, over-the-top encounters full of style and unleash flashy power moves, and engage in collaborative link attacks with your crew.

Challenge musical titans from around the world in theatrical, over-the-top encounters full of style and unleash flashy power moves, and engage in collaborative link attacks with your crew. Customize Your Tour Van – Travel the world in your trusty tour van, upgrade it as the story goes, and uncover rival bands.

