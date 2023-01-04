Gearbox Entertainment Acquires Captured Dimensions

A new video game acquisition announcement today as Gearbox Entertainment has taken over Captured Dimensions. It's an interesting grab that makes sense in certain areas, but for the majority of gamers who read this, it just seems like another tech addition to their portfolio. If you're not familiar with them, Captured Dimensions is a Texas-based tech company that specializes in 3D capture, scanning, and reconstruction services. They've worked with a number of entertainment companies over the years, including 20th Century Fox, Lionsgate, Sony Pictures, Netflix, 2K Games, and Electronic Arts. The finer details of how much the deal was worth and what the terms are were not made publically available, but what we do know is that the company's founder Jordan Williams will continue his role as company president and will be reporting directly to Randy Pitchford, president and founder of Gearbox Entertainment. We got a couple of quotes about the deal below.

"We've had the pleasure of working with Jordan and his team at Captured Dimensions on several projects over the years – this deal brings a wealth of talent into the Gearbox family in several key areas, and I'm excited to welcome them," said Sean Haran, chief business officer of the Gearbox Entertainment Company. "This acquisition brings incredible technology into the fold for future projects and enables further expansion of offerings to strategic partners across multiple business units."

"This merger gives us an incredible runway for growth and opportunity. We're excited to work hand-in-hand with some of the most talented developers around the world and continue providing our best-in-class services to our current clients and new partners," said Jordan Williams, president and founder of Captured Dimensions. "On behalf of the entire team here at Captured Dimensions, I'm looking forward to what we can capture and bring to life as a part of Gearbox."