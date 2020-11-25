Olija Has Been Push Back Into 2021 For PC & Console

Devolver Digital revealed this week that the upcoming Skeleton Crew Studio game Olija has now been pushed back to 2021. The company didn't come right out and say that the game had been delayed, but the news came out along with a brand new trailer as the Steam page changed the year from 2020 to 2021. As such, no real reason was given as to why the game has been delayed, other than we can assume it's the same reason a lot of video games have been delayed this year, as the COVID-19 pandemic is continuing to play havoc with people's lives. At least in the new trailer, we get a far better look at the action of the game than we have in some of the previous reveals this year, going back to the Devolver Direct event over the summer. You can check out the trailer below as we wait to get more info.

Olija is a game about Faraday's quest, a man shipwrecked then trapped in the mysterious country of Terraphage. Armed with a legendary harpoon, he and other castaways try to leave this hostile country to return to their homelands. Through adventurous exploration, narration and razor sharp combat, the player will discover a strange world and its inhabitants, including Olija, an enigmatic lady that Faraday finds himself bound to over time. Inspired by swashbuckling tales and cinematic adventure games, Olija is a story about facing the unknown in adversity. Explore a mysterious and handcrafted world inspired by sailor's legends and Asian fantasy.

Wield the Harpoon of legend and rethink movement through platforming, puzzle and combat.

Rescue fellow castaways and meet curious characters to learn more about Terraphage and the enigmatic Olija.

Beautiful melancholic soundtrack inspired by Flamenco, lo-fi and traditional Japanese music.

Craft magic hats!