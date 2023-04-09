Omega Strikers Confirmed For Xbox Release On April 27th Xbox players will be able to join in the Omega Strikers fun as Odyssey Interactive confirmed they would join PC and Switch players.

Developer and publisher Odyssey Interactive confirmed this week that Omega Strikers is coming to Xbox consoles on April 27th, 2023. The game had originally been announced for just PC and Nintendo Switch, but this past week during the ID@Xbox Showcase, the team confirmed the Xbox release will take place on the same date as the other two platforms. Along with the announcement, we also got a look at how the game will play on Xbox when it comes out in a few weeks, which you can check out at the bottom.

"Smash opponents off the arena and score goals in this lightning-fast 3v3 footbrawler. Sling slimes, toss tofu, and rocket boost to victory as one of 15+ stylish Strikers. Squad up with friends and outplay your rivals to become an Omega Striker. Omega Strikers has an ever-growing roster of unique and powerful Strikers, each of which can be unlocked through normal play. 3v3 unranked, ranked, and private lobbies across a handful of maps are available from day one, with more maps and modes planned. For those looking to dive deeper into the game, cosmetic purchases and battle passes are available via in-app purchase."

No Match the Same: Blast, bounce, and bullrush opponents into hectic and electric map hazards. Sprint at breakneck speed on the Super Surge map, or grow to enormous size with the Gigantify game buff.

Blast, bounce, and bullrush opponents into hectic and electric map hazards. Sprint at breakneck speed on the Super Surge map, or grow to enormous size with the Gigantify game buff. Play Your Way: Earn credits to unlock powerful new Strikers, each with unique abilities. Create your custom playstyle with Trainings, then upgrade your look with skins and emotes.

Earn credits to unlock powerful new Strikers, each with unique abilities. Create your custom playstyle with Trainings, then upgrade your look with skins and emotes. Play Anywhere: Party up cross-platform with friends and take your progress anywhere with cross-progression as Omega Strikers rolls out across PC and mobile platforms.

Party up cross-platform with friends and take your progress anywhere with cross-progression as Omega Strikers rolls out across PC and mobile platforms. Big Seasonal Updates: Omega Strikers will continually evolve as each new season adds new Strikers, additional stages, fresh unlockables, and more ways to play.