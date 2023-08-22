Posted in: Games, NetEase Games, Video Games | Tagged: Once Human, Starry Studio

Once Human Announces Closed Beta With New Gameplay Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Once Human as NetEase Games have confirmed a Closed beta will be launching this Winter.

Starry Studio and NetEase Games have revealed an all-new trailer for their latest game, Once Human, which will launch a Closed Beta soon. The test doesn't have an official date yet, only that they will launch one sometime in the Winter, which could be anywhere from December to February. Until that becomes more clear, the team has launched a brand new trailer for the game, which we have for you below, showing off what the game kind of looks like now. But they fully admit in the footage that this is not a final representation of the game. Enjoy the trailer and the latest info on the game!

"In Once Human, players are thrust into a beautifully realized, dynamic world, where realistic weather and lighting create a captivating backdrop. The world has been ravaged by the Stardust, resulting in a landscape teeming with monstrous creatures and polluted resources. Players are offered the choice to either cooperate with others for survival or craft powerful weapons to plunder supplies from adversaries. Player actions significantly influence the world, with their battles shaping the fate of NPC factions and their construction efforts permanently altering the landscape. In terms of new content revealed, the gameplay trailer not only showcases thrilling battle sequences against monstrous creatures alongside stunning visual elements, but also raises intriguing questions – Why a giant hand protrudes from the sky? How the ruins that were once splashed at night are now restored in the light? By presenting glimpses of the game scene, the trailer effectively creates a sense of mystery and foreboding, adding to the apocalyptic atmosphere."

"You wake up in the middle of nowhere. You'll have to brace yourself for the cruelty of nature (from monsters to lack of food); however, Stardust's influence does not restrict to living things, it also affects the soil and water. Eating polluted food and drinking dirty water will reduce your Sanity. When your Sanity drops, your max HP would drop accordingly. To eat or not to eat, it's a question. Battle numerous enemies that are once human, and challenge bosses from another dimension to gain powerful items and ease Stardust pollution. You are not only fighting for yourself, but also fighting for the survivors. With about 100 gun blueprints divided into seven categories for you to collect and craft, every loot grants you something new. Did I mention accessories and gun perks? Right, they are the heroes here. If our current weapon cannot satisfy your need, you can add different parts and perks, upgrade your firearm to your heart's content."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!