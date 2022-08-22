Onsen Master Will Release On September 1st For PC & Console

Whitethorn Games and Walking Oni Games will be releasing their next rushing title Onsen Master on September 1st for PC and consoles. Technically the rushing is only a piece of the game, but its a big one as you'll be pulling off special combinations for customers who are popping in looking for help. You'll need to rush through and assemble ingredients for special orders at a hot spring to match the various customer ailments. You'll do so while avoiding obstacles and other issues that may cause you to screw up orders as they come in, as you attempt to manage this system all across the fantasy island of Izajima. You can read up more about it and check out the latest trailer before the game is released next week.

A dark cloud hangs over the island of Izajima, its effects weighing heavily on the inhabitants. Mischievous spirits called yokai are running amok within the island's hot springs. And the great Onsen Master, keeper of the hot springs and healer of ailments, has mysteriously vanished. Players will take on the role of his apprentice, Mu, in order to restore balance and uncover what happened to the Onsen Master! Spring Fling: Experience a short and sweet story for up to two players, and unveil the island of Izajima in a visual novel style narrative with a cute anime aesthetic.

Experience a short and sweet story for up to two players, and unveil the island of Izajima in a visual novel style narrative with a cute anime aesthetic. The Customer is Always Right: Skip the story and dive right in with Arcade Mode! Choose one of the six hot spring levels to put your customer service skills to the test.

Skip the story and dive right in with Arcade Mode! Choose one of the six hot spring levels to put your customer service skills to the test. The Heat is On: Take on others in a competitive couch multiplayer mode where players must each work to manage their customers within the same hot spring.

Take on others in a competitive couch multiplayer mode where players must each work to manage their customers within the same hot spring. Spa Music: An original soundtrack full of tunes akin to a Feudal fairy tale, composed by Dorrell Ettienne.