Open-World Sandbox Adventure Of Peaks & Tides Announced

A brand new open-world sandbox adventure game was announced this week, as Of Peaks & Tides will be released sometime in 2026

Inspired by Princess Mononoke, it offers a laid-back yet immersive ARPG experience.

Players can build bases, tame creatures, and manipulate the environment with Unreal Engine 5 physics.

Expect dynamic combat, creative crafting, and a mythic world to explore solo or with friends in 2026.

Indie game developer and publisher CyancookGames revealed their latest game, as we got our first look at Of Peaks & Tides. This is an open-world survival sandbox adventure title that has been rooted in ancient Eastern mythology, with more of a laid-back vibe, as much of the look and feel of this world was inspired by the film Princess Mononoke. You can see more in the twoi different trailers they released this week, as the game will be released for PC sometime in 2026.

Of Peaks & Tides

The ancient spark has not yet faded. Whispers echo through the mountains and seas, stirring memories long buried in the earth. Of Peaks & Tides is an Open-world Crafting Survival game developed by CyancookGames, weaving Eastern Mythology into a vast, living world.Powered by an intuitive physics system, the world responds to your every touch. Gather your friends, and shape your own legend in a land where creation knows no bounds. Immerse in a breathtaking mythological world powered by Unreal Engine 5, filled with magnificent whimsy, intuitive physics, and boundless opportunity for imaginative possibilities. As a member of the Nolands, navigate the Everland alongside companions or alone, communing with adorable creatures in a harmonious yet fractured realm.

Cleanse devastating calamities brought upon by the gods. Engage colossal monsters in satisfying ARPG combat, or creatively leverage destructive natural events such as floods, sandstorms, and blizzards to aid in battle. Take advantage of native plant growth to pin down the beast, or lead them into a flooded valley and watch as tides weaken its resolve. Construct and defend custom bases built along mountainsides or even atop tamed animals. Mount giant winged creatures to fly across the realm, foraging for valuable resources to craft powerful weapons and tools. Restore the former glory of the human tribes accompanied by a beautiful maiden named Elle.

