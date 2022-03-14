Opera GX Has Integrated Logitech G Lightsync RGB Into The Browser

Opera announced this past week they've formed a new partnership with Logitech G to bring something cool to their browser. The Opera GX browser was already designed to be gamer-friendly, and now with a new addition, it's getting a little more colorful. The browser has now integrated Logitech G's Lightsync RGB into its system to help transform your browsing experience into its own special light show as you now have over 16.8 million colors ready to light up your day.

You can now customize the browser to emit special lighting effects and animations, both on the monitor and with your Logitech G gear, as they will both react to each open tab, received message, downloaded file, and more. All you have to do to take advantage of this is download the latest version of the browser and be using their gear. After that, you just need to access the menu and set it up however you see fit. It's a cool little addition that costs nothing if you have all the right pieces. We have a couple quotes from both companies about the new additions below.

"Custom lighting effects and animations are an incredible way to make gaming experiences more vibrant and immersive, but who says the fun has to stop there? With Opera GX, gamers can level-up their browsing experience by adding a programmable blast of color and animation, to make using the internet more engaging than ever," said Maciej Kocemba, Head of Opera GX. "Opera GX was designed for gamers to bring an immersive gaming experience to browsing," said Andrew Coonrad, Head of Product Management for gaming software at Logitech G. "By adding our Lightsync RGB technology, gamers can now illuminate their Lightsync RGB enabled keyboards and gaming gear with programmable customlighting effects and animations, brining a unique browsing experience to gamers."