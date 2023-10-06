Posted in: Board Games, Games, Tabletop, The Op | Tagged: dr seuss, operation, the grinch

Operation Unveils New Holiday Edition With The Grinch

How you can have all the fun of trying to remove The Grinch's grown heart from his Christmas tale in the middle of a game of Operation.

The Op has another holiday-themed board game out on the market this week as they have released a special version of Operation featuring The Grinch. Putting their own spin on How The Grinch Stole Christmas, the aptly named Operation: The Grinch will have you trying to take his possessions from him as if they were on his person, but in the classic mode of Operation where you'll use the metal tweezers to reach in and try to take them without touching the sides and setting off the buzzer. You'll have to try to take twelve items off him, including a Grinchy Heel, a Termite Smile, a Cuddly Cactus, some Spider Brains, a Garlic Soul, a Rotten Tomato, a Seasick Croc, a Toadstool Sandwich, a Charming Eel, a Nasty Wasty Skuunk, a Greasy Black Peel, and a Heart 3 Sizes Too Small.

Is it a super exaggeration of the tale just to get a product made? Sure! It absolutely is. But it's also one of the few variations of Operation on the market that isn't just the same 'ol version of the original, and this one looks like a real challenge. We have the official description for you below as the game is now available via their website for $40.

"Take holiday spirit right out of The Grinch himself with this whimsical version of Operation! Discover Dr. Seuss-inspired odds and ends as the removable Funatomy Parts in Operation: The Grinch, where you must take turns trying to remove items such as one heart, sandwich, sock, cactus, tomato, and more! Interact with the battery-operated game board with a steady hand and successfully collect the most of the green grouch's possessions to win."

Custom The Grinch game tray with Grinch Illustration & Tweezers.

12 Custom Grinch "Funatomy" parts.

Custom Grinch "Doctor" & "Specialist" cards.

Custom Grinch Money and Rules.

