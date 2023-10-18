Posted in: eSports, Games, Video Games | Tagged: movember, OpTic Gaming

OpTic Gaming Raises Over $200K To Support Movember

During The Off-Season 2 event held at the Esports Arena Arlington, OpTik Gaming raised over $200,000 towards Movember efforts.

OpTik Gaming has announced the full amount they raised during their annual event, The Off-Season 2, as they raised money to support Movember. The event took place back in late September at the Esports Stadium Arlington, as players took part in party games and competitive events, all designed to entertain you as they gathered funds. The organization revealed they had raised a grand total of $215,637.69 for men's health programs. We have more and a couple of quotes from today's reveal below.

More than 1,500 fans in-person, along with thousands of fans online, enjoyed a blend of competition and content across Super Smash Bros. Melee, Smash 64, Guitar Hero 3, and Call of Duty Black Ops II. The brand partners each offered their own unique experiences. Pringles was the presenting sponsor of the Black Ops II Showmatch and delighted fans with the Mr. P. mascot. Jack Link's was the presenting sponsor of the Melee tournament and brought along their Sasquatch mascot to the event. WingStop promoted their new Cajun Meal Deal on broadcast and in the venue. Favor Delivery delivered the trophies to the stage, and CordaRoy's sponsored the NFL Blitz Showmatch. Additionally, as part of a multi-year partnership in 2021 with Children's Health, OpTic Gaming has produced multiple streamathons, with the latest taking place in July, raising $13,367 within just a few hours. At that event, viewers tuned in online as eight creators, including fan favorites Scump and Shotzzy, competed in Minecraft, Mini Golf, and Jenga to a concurrent audience of over 12,000 viewers.

"The GreenWall always shows up," said Hector "H3CZ" Rodriguez, Founder and CEO of OpTic Gaming. "We are so grateful for the continued support of our fans and our partners in helping us raise money once again for a cause that means so much and is so personal for so many of us."

"We had such a positive experience as a partner for the Off-Season last year, so we knew we had to come back and build on our shared commitment to support OpTic's charity initiatives," said Mauricio Jenkins, U.S. Marketing Lead for Pringles. "It is extremely rewarding to play a leading role in helping to triple Movember donations from the first year."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!