Cookie Run: Kingdom Unveils New Collaboration With Disney

Mobile publisher Devsisters announced this morning they have a brand new collaboration coming to Cookie Run: Kingdom with Disney! The collab will come as part of the "Festival of Dreams and Wishes" update that you will be able to download today, bringing in 20 of Disney's most popular characters to the game. Including Mickey Mouse, Aladdin, Ariel, Cinderella, Mulan, Snow White, and more, all of which will be presented in-game in cookie form with voiceovers from the characters in English, Korean, and Japanese. You'll be able to interact with the Disney cookies and help decorate their kingdoms with 47 new limited edition Disney-themed decorations, all of which have been given their own look and feel so that you know exactly who it is they represent. You can read more info about it below, as this collaboration will be in the game until September 13th, 2022.

An all-new playable cookie, Cream Unicorn Cookie, will also join the roster as a part of this update. Cream Unicorn Cookie brings all the Disney cookies to the kingdom by wishing on a star for a "kingdom filled with new friends." Upon hearing this wish, Cookie Witch bakes and brings all the Disney cookies to the Cookie Kingdom. Cream Unicorn Cookie is an epic-grade support cookie. When the skill of "A Midsummer Night's Dream" is activated, the cookie turns into a Unicorn, decreasing damage of normal attacks to allies, and stopping enemy skill cooldowns. Special events, specifically designed for both fandoms, are also part of the collaboration. Disney Cookie World is a stamp event encouraging players to tackle various Disney-themed activities, such as collecting Disney cookies and installing Disney decorations. Players who complete all activities will be rewarded with a Disney Magic Cookie Castle, a special skin that resembles Cinderella's iconic castle. In addition, Disney cookies and decorations can be collected through the event, "Disney Cookies and Photo Shoot!". Various rewards will be provided, such as special video content for each character.