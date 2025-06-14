Posted in: Games, Rebellion, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Zombie Army VR

Zombie Army VR Drops New Launch Trailer With Release

Zombie Army VR has one more trailer for you to check out, showing off more of the game, as it's now available on multiple platyforms

Article Summary Zombie Army VR launches with a new trailer, now available to play on multiple platforms.

Step into WWII Europe as a Deadhunter, hunting zombie war criminals in immersive VR action.

Dual-wield authentic WWII weaponry, master reloading, and survive hordes of undead enemies.

Level up your character, upgrade your gear, and help free Europe from a terrifying zombie apocalypse.

Rebellion Developments has released a new trailer for Zombie Army VR, as we have a proper Launch Trailer to enjoy. It's only one minute long, but it gives you a pretty good look at the game and some hints of the storyline, as you're back to killing zombies in the midst of WWII. Enjoy the trailer and the best of luck to anyone who braves the VR version, as you can download the game on multiple platforms now.

Zombie Army VR

Following the story of the Zombie Army series, Zombie Army VR brings you back to the field as one of the Deadhunters, an elite squad tasked with hunting down zombie war criminals. You will fight your way through undead hordes near the bombed-out city of Nuremberg and help Hermann Wolff, the Deadhunter's legendary leader, find his scattered family and fight to free Europe from the zombie apocalypse. VR brings a new level of immersion to the nail-biting action of the Zombie Army series. Use both hands to aim down the sights of your rifle and line up that perfect shot at range.

When things get up close and personal, use each hand independently to dual-wield pistols and submachine guns. You will also need to master reloading drills as the undead masses bear down on you from all sides. Overcoming your nerves and operating under pressure will be crucial if you are to succeed. To help send the undead scourge back into the abyss, you will have access to an arsenal of authentic World War II weaponry, including sniper rifles, submachine guns, pistols, and more. You will also need to earn XP to level up your Deadhunter as you fight zombie-infested 1940s Europe and use Weapon Upgrade kits to modify the range, accuracy, scope, and ammo capacity of your weapons.

