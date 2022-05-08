Original Dying Light Receives Free Enhanced Edition
Techland has released an entirely free update to the original Dying Light as players can now experience the Enhanced Edition with a ton of content. So for starters, you're getting The Following expansion added to the game along with a bunch of additional free content and DLC, all tied into Patch 1.49. That includes the final update to The Hellraid DLC which adds new weapons, consumables, and a number of quality-of-life improvements. There's also now an all-new in-game event that will put your survivor skills to the test across the globe as you'll need to come together and kill off 10 million infected to receive a new blueprint from Tolga and Fatin. Plus you can now be the Zombie and attack people in the game's new PvP mode. You can read more about it below as the content is now live.
For those who've already obtained the Enhanced Edition, today's Patch 1.49 still delivers a wealth of new content for the original Dying Light. Tolga and Fatin, the eccentric engineer twins, will reward players with their latest invention—with the aid of players first, of course. To get the genius twins' blueprint, join the Tolga and Fatin Event and kill 7 different types of enemies the specified number of times, adding those defeated monsters to the global bounty of 10 million infected slain by all players. Go back in time with the new Dieselpunk DLC that unleashes a Gut Render chainsaw with a bleeding effect, a new outfit, two more extremely brutal weapons, and a new skin for the buggy. The Dieselpunk bundle contains:
- Chainsaw — Gut Render (bleeding effect, destroying enemies' armor, high chance for critical damage)
- SMG — Greaser
- Saw blade — Flesh Ripper (medium bleeding effect)
- New Outfit — Punk'd Beret
- New buggy skin — Rugged Roadster (50% slower fuel usage)
The Hellraid DLC also gets a final update, bringing a number of tweaks and improvements, including Deathbringer—the one and only firearm available in Hellraid—alongside a reworked armory and new Crystal consumables that offer unique buffs. And finally, a long-awaited update arrives for the Be the Zombie PvP mode, informed by years of insight and feedback from Dying Light's amazing community. Check out the full list of fixes coming to Be the Zombie mode here.