Original Dying Light Receives Free Enhanced Edition

For those who've already obtained the Enhanced Edition, today's Patch 1.49 still delivers a wealth of new content for the original Dying Light. Tolga and Fatin, the eccentric engineer twins, will reward players with their latest invention—with the aid of players first, of course. To get the genius twins' blueprint, join the Tolga and Fatin Event and kill 7 different types of enemies the specified number of times, adding those defeated monsters to the global bounty of 10 million infected slain by all players. Go back in time with the new Dieselpunk DLC that unleashes a Gut Render chainsaw with a bleeding effect, a new outfit, two more extremely brutal weapons, and a new skin for the buggy. The Dieselpunk bundle contains:

Chainsaw — Gut Render (bleeding effect, destroying enemies' armor, high chance for critical damage)

SMG — Greaser

Saw blade — Flesh Ripper (medium bleeding effect)

New Outfit — Punk'd Beret

New buggy skin — Rugged Roadster (50% slower fuel usage)

The Hellraid DLC also gets a final update, bringing a number of tweaks and improvements, including Deathbringer—the one and only firearm available in Hellraid—alongside a reworked armory and new Crystal consumables that offer unique buffs. And finally, a long-awaited update arrives for the Be the Zombie PvP mode, informed by years of insight and feedback from Dying Light's amazing community. Check out the full list of fixes coming to Be the Zombie mode here.