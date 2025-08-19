Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Manticore Games, Out Of Time

Out Of Time Releases Brand-New Gameplay Trailer

Check out the latest gameplay trailer for the title Out Of Time, as the game will be coming out on the Epic Games Store next month

Experience co-op roguelike action as you fight through chaotic, collapsing worlds in the Tangle.

Mix unique gear sets to shape your playstyle and use the Tether System for team-powered buffs.

Battle in ever-changing eras, tackle mini-games, and gear up in the MMO-style Infinitopia hub.

Indie game developer and publisher Manticore Games released a new trailer for Out of Time ahead of Gamescom 2025, showing off more of the gameplay to come. It's only about a minute of footage, but its also the best look at what you'll be doing in the action co-op roguelike game that we've seen since it was announced. Enjoy the trailer as the game arrives on September 25, 2025.

Out of Time

Out of Time throws you and your squad into the Tangle – a cosmic anomaly where the rules of space, time, and logic have been shattered following a catastrophe, known as The Shattering. Trapped in this unstable new reality, you must ready yourselves to fight through collapsing worlds in the hope to survive. Mix and match gear sets, tether to allies for shared power boosts, and navigate shifting eras filled with tangle-infested hordes, mini-game challenges, and a healthy dose of chaos. Whether you're blasting with the Goop Gun, healing with a V.I.B.E. drone, or warping reality with Portal Pants, your gear is your role – no rigid classes, just gear-driven creativity. Gear-Defined Chaos: Build your playstyle around dozens of unique weapons and gear sets, each unlocking totally unique abilities and mini-games. Combine DPS firepower, supportive heals and buffs, or a healthy dose of Tank to create your own playstyle.

Build your playstyle around dozens of unique weapons and gear sets, each unlocking totally unique abilities and mini-games. Combine DPS firepower, supportive heals and buffs, or a healthy dose of Tank to create your own playstyle. Tethered Teamwork: Stay close or suffer the consequences. The Tether System rewards proximity with shared buffs, healing, and stats – but break away and you risk not only yourself, but your entire team. Collaboration isn't optional – it's the core of survival.

Stay close or suffer the consequences. The Tether System rewards proximity with shared buffs, healing, and stats – but break away and you risk not only yourself, but your entire team. Collaboration isn't optional – it's the core of survival. Take on the Timelines: Battle through collapsing eras where past, present, and future collide. Each run is wildly different thanks to dynamic, era-blending maps, escalating enemies, and absurd emergent events.

Battle through collapsing eras where past, present, and future collide. Each run is wildly different thanks to dynamic, era-blending maps, escalating enemies, and absurd emergent events. Fast-Paced Mayhem Loops: You're on the clock. Each tight, action-packed run is a chaotic sprint full of intense combat and ridiculous boss fights. Win or wipe, you'll be back faster – stronger, smarter, and more determined than ever.

You're on the clock. Each tight, action-packed run is a chaotic sprint full of intense combat and ridiculous boss fights. Win or wipe, you'll be back faster – stronger, smarter, and more determined than ever. A World Beyond Time: Join up with other players in Infinitopia, mankind's new bastion and an MMO-like hub, to flex gear, plan builds, and tackle seasonal content. Compete on leaderboards, unlock new eras, and evolve your arsenal in a universe where survival fuels progression.

