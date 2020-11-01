Outbreak: The Nightmare Chronicles Comes To Switch In November

Dead Drop Studios revealed this week that they will be releasing Outbreak: The Nightmare Chronicles on Nintendo Switch. The company recently released Outbreak: Epidemic onto the Switch recently and have decided to follow it up with the next game in the series. The game has done well since being released over two years ago, but like a lot of indie hits, it's only now seeing the light of day on Nintendo's console. The game will officially drop on November 5th, but in the meantime, you can check out the latest trailer for it below.

As the city burns and the countryside is engulfed by the epidemic, the living are increasingly alone and forced to live with this new reality. Monstrous beasts and disfigured remnants roam freely with their numbers increasing rapidly, slaughtering everything in their path. In the opening chapter, Lydia finds herself separated from her fellow survivors and all alone. After fleeing into a large manor estate to escape the relentless horde, her only goal now is survival. She must explore the manor, locate supplies and find a way to wake from this nightmare. But somehow… she knows her fate is already sealed.

Outbreak: The Nightmare Chronicles is an episodic unforgiving survival horror experience that takes place within the Outbreak universe. Death lurks behind each door as you fight to survive with the limited supplies at your disposal. Search rooms thoroughly and make the right choice when to fight – or flee – from the monstrosities. Featuring classic hardcore survival horror gameplay in a directed single-player experience, you'll need to stay on your toes to stay alive. You have a limited inventory and you'll need to leverage supply caches to store your equipment for use later. Saving your game is also highly restrictive and you'll need to locate the means to record your progress as you explore. Lydia's adventure is just the beginning… can you survive the chronicles and determine the fate of the other survivors?