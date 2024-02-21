Posted in: Games, THQ Nordic, Video Games | Tagged: Outcast - A New Beginning

Outcast – A New Beginning Receives New Overview Video

THQ Nordic has released a brand new overview video for Outcast - A New Beginning, telling you everything you need to know in 60 seconds.

Article Summary THQ Nordic unveils a quick 60-second overview video of Outcast - A New Beginning.

The sequel features Cutter Slade in a revived alien world, game launches March 15, 2024.

Gameplay includes a jetpack for traversal and customizable weapons to battle robots.

Immerse in the Talan culture, explore vast open-world, and enjoy Lennie Moore's soundtrack.

THQ Nordic released a brand new video today for Outcast – A New Beginning, giving players a new overview of the game. This isn't an in-depth video; it is basically a "what you need to know in 60 seconds" kind of deal. But they give you a proper rundown of what you can expect from the game. Enjoy the video as the game arrives on March 15, 2024, for PC via Steam as well as PS5 and XSX|S.

Outcast – A New Beginning

Twenty years after the award-winning action-adventure hit Outcast pioneered the genre of non-linear open-world games; the long-awaited sequel sees Cutter Slade return to the spectacular alien world of Adelpha. Resurrected by the almighty Yods, he has returned to find the Talans enslaved, the world stripped of its natural resources, and his own past intertwining with the invading robot forces. It's up to him to go on a mission and save the planet again. The original team behind Outcast 1 has reunited to create this fascinating world, full of dangerous creatures and home to the Talan people – an ancient culture whose fate has become inextricably linked with Earth since the events of the first game. You play as Cutter Slade, ex-Navy SEAL, sporting the same dry wit he had back in the 90s – however, the world around him has changed, and eventually, so will he. To save Adelpha, you will …

Use your jetpack to jump, air-dash, glide, and quickly traverse the fantastic in-game open world.

Combine dozens of different modules to create your own personal weapon for taking down the robot invaders.

Have total control to approach the story at your own pace in this non-linear world.

Explore the world without boundaries and discover hidden temples and dangerous wildlife.

Get familiar with the Talan culture while helping them free their villages and gain access to ancient Talan powers that use forces of nature to destroy your enemies.

Experience a beautiful, hand-crafted world accompanied by an epic soundtrack by Outcast's original composer, Lennie Moore.

