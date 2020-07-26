Outfit7 Is Celebrating The Tenth Anniversary Of Talking Tom

Outfit7 Limited is celebrating the tenth anniversary of Talking Tom over the summer and doing so with a special event you can take part in. The company is celebrating the fact that Tom made his global debut in his first game back in July 2010 and soon became an overnight sensation for them. Over the course of ten years they have released multiple titles and have seen 13 billion game downloads over the course of that time. So to celebrate, the devs would like to invite you to participate in a special "POK-A-TOM" event, which is currently running until July 30th, 2020. The challenge they've set up is pretty simple as they want to see if fans can poke Tom ten billion times in ten days? All you have to do is go to their website, where you'll see a picture of Tom in his outfit waiting for you to give him a poke.

As of when we're writing this post, the counter is currently up to 4.6 billion with four days left to go. Best of luck taking part in the challenge. Here's a little more info from the team about the event from their announcement this past week.

The 10th anniversary event is taking place in four of Tom's most popular games: Talking Tom Cat, My Talking Tom, My Talking Tom 2, and My Talking Tom Friends. During the celebration, the pokes will be displayed on a digital "POK-A-METER" on the Outfit7 website. At the end of the challenge, if 10 billion pokes are achieved, every player will be gifted with a generous in-game currency bundle. The more users poke, the bigger the reward! "Fans have poked Tom almost too many times to count since 2010," said Xinyu Qian, CEO of Outfit7. "Over 400 million fans play with the games every month, so we wanted them to be included in the celebration by doing more of what they love – and getting fun rewards to enjoy with Tom in return!"