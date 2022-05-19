Outright Games Reveals Multiple Titles During OG Unwrapped

This morning, Outright Games held their own look-ahead livestream called OG Unwrapped where they revealed several new games. We already spoke about two of these today with Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova and the yet to be titled Justice League game they're currently working on. However, four more games were revealed during the event, each one from a different Ip as the company continues to make family-friendly titles for everyone to check out. You're going to be getting games for DreamWorks Dragons (Fall 2022), Paw Patrol (September 30th), LOL Surprise! (October 7th), and DC League Of Super-Pets (July 15th). You can read more about them below and check out the complete livestream down at the bottom.

DreamWorks Dragons: Legends of the Nine Realms: Players will be able to unleash their inner dragon in this single player action-adventure game, which is inspired by the DreamWorks Animation original series DreamWorks Dragons: The Nine Realms. Fans will be able to venture beyond the Hidden World and immerse themselves in a whole new world of dragons, and soar and dive through five unexplored realms as one of a new generation of dragons – Plowhorn, Wu & Wei, Feathers, and Thunder – on an epic quest to save Thunder's family. Players will need to unlock special abilities and use their tails, claws, and breath to defeat fearsome foes. Levelling up the dragons' speed, strength and intelligence will be necessary to build the ultimate hero dragon and defeat the gigantic bosses that stand in the way of rescuing Thunder's family. The future of Night Lights and all dragonkind depends on it! Experienced players can also put themselves to the ultimate test in 'Challenge Mode' featuring replayable levels that become even more difficult after they've first been completed. Adding to the immersion, while players swoop and soar around as Thunder and friends, they will be accompanied by the distinctive music of acclaimed composer Chris Whiter, who has created all the orchestral tracks for the game.

PAW Patrol: Grand Prix: Join Ryder and his furry friends as they race around Adventure Bay, Jake's Snowboarding Resort and the Jungle to find out who can put their pedal to the metal and be crowned the winner. Watch out for the sneaky Mayor Humdinger, who could be just around the corner to turn your race into a crazy catastrophe! This all-new kart racer is based on PAW Patrol, one of the most successful series in kids' television globally, consistently ranked among both top-rated preschool and kids' 6-11 series, since it aired in 2013. The global phenomenon reaches over 170 countries through the TV show, toys, video games, clothing lines, and even theme park rides.

LOL Surprise! B.Bs Born To Travel: Players can get creative in their very own toy store, as they work to deliver amazing new L.O.L Surprise dolls! Use all the glitter, hearts, diamonds at your disposal and complete orders to earn rewards like new dolls or stylish outfits and accessories to build a robust collection. The fun doesn't stop there, as fans can visit five new cities, including Glitter City, Neon Desert, Queen Island, Watery Ways and New Fab City, collecting new characters and stickers on the way!

DC League Of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace: Players will leap into the paws of Super–Pets Krypto the Super-Dog and Ace as they take to the skies to protect the animal population of Metropolis from a new and looming threat. Fly over the city skylines as Krypto and Ace, in this 3D on-rail action game, save the day with each of their unique and powerful ability upgrades.