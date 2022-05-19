Outright Games Reveals They're Working On A DC Comics Game

Outright Games Reveals They're Working On A Justice League Game

This morning, Outright Games revealed that they are currently working on a yet-to-be-named Justice League game for DC Comics. The company revealed very little during the announcement today as they basically said the game was licensed by WB Games, will be developed with help from PHL Collective, and would be coming to PC and consoles in 2023. The game will feature the core members of the Justice League, as you can see below, along with several villains that haven't been named yet. Although from the trailer you can see down at the bottom, it's pretty clear we're getting The Joker as the primary villain. There really wasn't much of a setup for this as the seven heroes (Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Green Lantern, Aquaman, and Cyborg) all pop in for a quick hello, only to be interrupted by some kind of portal opening behind them and the maniacal laughter coming out of it, promoting them to prepare for whatever may come through.

The look and feel of what we got may not be the final presentation of the game, but it's pretty clear they're aiming to make these Justice League characters come off as their own version of vinyl figures. Which wouldn't surprise us in the least if they're working with WB Games and DC as the two would probably want to start making toys out of them. What kind of game we're eventually going to get is still unknown, about the only thing we can say for certain is if they're working with Outright Games, the thing is going to be family-friendly. More than likely featuring a ton of villains that every hero has to deal with, so expect everything from low-grade criminals all the way to Darkseid. Until we get more solid info on the game, you can enjoy the teaser trailer below.