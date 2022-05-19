Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova Will Be Released This October

Outright Games and Nickelodeon revealed today that they will be releasing Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova this October for PC and consoles. Designed to be a family-friendly game based around the TV series, the crew will embark on a mission to stop a supernova from happening and destroying the solar system you currently find yourself in, along with all the people living on the nearby planets. Led with the wisdom of Captain Janeway, you'll solve puzzles and fight enemies to stop the destruction from occurring. You can check out the latest trailer below as we now wait for a hard date in October to be confirmed.

After the U.S.S. Protostar picks up strange readings from a dying star, Dal and Gwyn must race against time to save their friends, their ship, and an entire planetary system before a supernova destroys them all! Using their unique skills to overcome ingenious puzzles, endure hostile environments and battle deadly robot armies, Dal and Gwyn must save their captured crewmates Jankom Pog, Rok-Tahk, Zero and Murf. But they soon encounter a deadly new enemy, one that will stop at nothing to destroy the U.S.S. Protostar and change the very course of history!

This new game is based on Star Trek: Prodigy, the hit animated series following a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search of a better future. The series stars Brett Grey as Dal, Ella Purnell as Gwyn, Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk, Angus Imrie as Zero, Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog and and Dee Bradley Baker as Murf. Kate Mulgrew also returns to the franchise as the iconic Captain Kathryn Janeway.