OverActive & EPOS Sign New Multi-Year Esports Deal

This morning OverActive Media and EPOS revealed they have signed a global partnership deal that will last multiple years. The finer details of the deal weren't revealed, nor do we know for how much. What we are aware of are the broad strokes in which OverActive will see commercial sponsorship of all its teams, including all of the MAD Lions teams (League of Legends European Championship, League of Legends SLO, CS:GO) in Europe and in both of the Toronto-based franchises (Overwatch League and Call of Duty League). This will also include product integration at the Berlin and Madrid team facilities, essentially taking care of broadcasting for the teams when they're unable to be in-person at events and for other content shot at OverActive's 15,000 square-foot global headquarters in Toronto. There will also be jersey patch placement on all team kits, as you can see from the promo image below, social and digital content, player and influencer stream integration, strategic retail opportunities in the market, and integration into

live event weekends and activations. Basically a deal for both that fills each other's needs. You can read a couple of quotes from the announcement below.

"Landing our first worldwide partnership with a global brand is yet another milestone for our organization as we continue to grow our international influence in the esports industry," said Chris Overholt, President and CEO at OverActive. "We know that an excellent and dynamic audio experience makes all the difference in gaming and in competition, and we are thrilled to be teaming up with a premium partner like EPOS." "EPOS strive to unleash human potential and give gaming another dimension through powerful audio solutions and we are very excited to be working with OverActive. As a business, we bring 115 years of audio expertise to the partnership and we want to enhance their gameplay by delivering our state-of-the-art audio equipment to ensure a high-end audio experience for all involved," said Maja Frølunde Sand-Grimnitz, Head of Global Marketing, Gaming for EPOS.