Overbeast To Hold Ultimate Battle On May 22nd Those of you playing Overbeast are in for a treat in May as there will be an ultimate battle hosted by Liquid City.

Liquid City revealed this week that they have an event planned for their recent release of Overbeast, as there's an ultimate battle on the way. The team are planning a brand-new fight that will culminate on May 22nd after a season-long session where players are getting acquainted with the game and able to figure everything out before heading into some harder competition. You'll be able to watch your beasts compete aginst each other in epic battles set in IRL landmarks for everyone to see. We got a few more details about it here along with some concept art of how that will play out.

"Overbeast's story began on Saturday, April 22, 2023, when tiny Overbeast embryos were discovered implanted across all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and Washington DC. Later in the day, the embryos hatched into young Overbeasts, and on Sunday, April 23, they began their first battle. Throughout the month-long season ahead, a new battle will be available to watch every 12 hours, and there will be a countdown to the next battle in between. At the end of the first season, the Ultimate Overbeast battle will take place, and the winner will have the honor of leading all of the Overbeast to complete their migration cycle."

"An enormous Overbeast has appeared in your state. Work with your neighbors to restore its habitat. As your Overbeast gets stronger, watch it battle rival states, rising through the ranks to become the ultimate overbeast. Overbeast has totally unique AR-first gameplay, utilizing 5G to create a unique experience that's unlike anything you've played before. Verizon customers connecting over a 5G can unlock the clearest, most spectacular view of the battle scenes. See the majestic overbeast that lives in your state, through your AR camera. Feed the Overbeast together with your community, helping it to grow strong. Watch your Overbeast compete in spectacular daily battles. Feed your beast the most to become a battle hero. Win rewards, and spend them on upgrading your device."